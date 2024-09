2024 File Photo of Genesee Chorale's Eclipse performance

Photo by Howard Owens

Genesee Chorale’s fall season begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at St. James Episcopal Church, 405 E. Main St. Batavia.

Anyone who enjoys singing, camaraderie and making beautiful music is invited to join. Auditions are not required.

The first concert is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 14.

Register in person at the opening rehearsal or online. For more information or to register, go HERE.