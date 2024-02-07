Genesee County Board of Elections sets new deadline for party enrollment changes

Press Release:

The Genesee County Board of Elections announces a change in the party enrollment deadline for the 2024 primary elections, including the April 2, 2024 Presidential Primary. All applications for party enrollment must be received by the Genesee County Board of Elections no later than February 14, 2024. Any requests received after this date will be processed on July 5, 2024.

For those wishing to make changes to their party enrollment, the Genesee County Board of Elections encourages prompt submission of applications to avoid any processing delays.