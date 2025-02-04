Genesee County Health Department to invest $117K for worker retention

Genesee County's health department employees are in line to receive between $3,000 and $4,000 worker retention payments as long as they’ve been on the job for at least two weeks.

The county’s Human Services Committee agreed Monday to pass along the resolution for final approval by the full Legislature later this month.

An expected total payout of $117,464 is to be paid by a PH Infrastructure, Workforce & Data Systems grant to provide for the worker retention payments — $3,000 for hourly employees and $4,000 for management employees –– in two equal payments in May and November.

A stipulation for payment is that an employee “shall be employed as of April 30, 2025 for the payment on May 16, 2025, and an employee shall be employed as of Oct. 31, 2025 for the payment on Nov. 14, 2025.”

The health department accepted funding from the Centers for Disease Control “to address long-standing weaknesses due to chronic underinvestment in New York’s public health system and strengthen preparedness to address new challenges and better meet the ongoing and future public health needs of New Yorkers,” according to the resolution.

“WHEREAS, the Public Health Department continues to experience high rates of turnover and vacancies due to employees leaving for alternative employment, and WHEREAS, to entice employees to remain in their employment with the County, the Public Health Department recommends using funds from the PH Infrastructure, Workforce & Data Systems grant to provide a worker retention payment,” the resolution states. “The Committees on Human Services and Ways & Means are in agreement and do recommend approval at this time.”

All expenses for the retention payments are to be offset by the PH Infrastructure, Workforce & Data Systems grant funds, with no cost to the county, the resolution states. The total estimated amount of retention payments with fringe is $117,464.