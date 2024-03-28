Genesee County recognizes the 'value women bring to leadership' during Women's History Month

Several women representing the various departments in Genesee County government celebrate Women's History Month Wednesday during the county Legislature meeting.

Photo submitted by Steven Falitico

Although it's toward the end of March, Genesee County Legislature members didn't let the month slip by without recognizing the importance of Women's History Month with a proclamation presented by Legislative Chairwoman Shelley Stein and Legislator Marianne Clattenburg, pictured above on either side of the certificate.

Ever since it was proclaimed in March 1987, Women's History Month has given a nod to all of the feats and accomplishments made possible by women, who locally serve on government and school boards, as leaders of companies, role models and motivators in schools, industries, and organizations and as volunteers for various efforts throughout the county.

The proclamation sums it up below: