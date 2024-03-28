Genesee County recognizes the 'value women bring to leadership' during Women's History Month

Although it's toward the end of March, Genesee County Legislature members didn't let the month slip by without recognizing the importance of Women's History Month with a proclamation presented by Legislative Chairwoman Shelley Stein and Legislator Marianne Clattenburg, pictured above on either side of the certificate.
Ever since it was proclaimed in March 1987, Women's History Month has given a nod to all of the feats and accomplishments made possible by women, who locally serve on government and school boards, as leaders of companies, role models and motivators in schools, industries, and organizations and as volunteers for various efforts throughout the county.
The proclamation sums it up below:
WHEREAS, American women of every race, social stratum and ethnic background have made historic contributions to the growth and strength of our Nation in countless recorded and unrecorded ways, and
WHEREAS, American women have played and continue to play a critical economic, cultural, and social role in every sphere of the life of the Nation by constituting a significant portion of the labor force working inside and outside of the home, and
WHEREAS, American women were particularly important in the establishment of early charitable, humanitarian, and cultural institutions in our Nation, and
WHEREAS, American women have been leaders, not only in securing their own rights of suffrage and equal opportunity, but also in the abolitionist movement, the emancipation movement, the industrial labor movement, the civil rights movement, and especially the peace movement, which creates a fairer and just society for all.
WHEREAS, currently there are fourteen departments being led by influential women within Genesee County such as Legislature, Office For The Aging, Commissioner of Jurors, Compliance, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Elections, GLOW Solid Recycling, Human Resources, Job Development Bureau, Mental Health, Genesee Justice, Department of Social Services, STOP-DWI, Business Education Alliance and many more women in supporting roles throughout Genesee County.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Genesee County Legislature resoundingly embraces Women’s History Month and recognizes the value women bring to leadership in our community with many different professions. Evidence of this value shines through our staff, management, administration and local elected leaders.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, there are continuous contributions made by the women of Genesee County. They capture the spirit of women’s determination and clear, forward thinking by demonstrating creativity, courage and forging career paths for women of all levels of society.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the Genesee County Legislature proclaims March as “Women’s History Month.” A month to take notice and appreciate the hard work women have done, and the continued work ahead for women in all societies.