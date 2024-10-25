Genesee County to dole out more than $500K in mortgage tax

Genesee County municipalities can expect a piece of the half a million dollars from mortgage tax that the county will be distributing after the Legislature approved a resolution of payments this week.

The county clerk/treasurer reported that there is a total of $504,734.48 available from mortgage tax — the one-time tax paid when a mortgage is recorded — and the Legislature agreed during Wednesday’s meeting to distribute that lump sum of the respective mortgage tax amounts to the city of Batavia and each of the towns and villages within Genesee County.

The breakdown is as follows:

The city of Batavia will receive - $83,983

Town of Alabama - $11,275.13

Town of Alexander - $15,680.53

Town of Batavia - $50,704.70

Town of Bergen - $31,432.60

Town of Bethany - $7,805.15

Town of Byron - $23,154.70

Town of Darien - $14,484.98

Town of Elba - $12,676.74

Town of LeRoy - $30,712.91

Town of Oakfield - $16,642.28

Town of Pavilion - $20,423.81

Town of Pembroke - $136,785.84

Town of Stafford - $21,895.93

- $21,895.93 Village of Alexander - $1,410.28

Village of Attica - $484.87

Village of Bergen - $4,174.35

Village of Corfu - $7,870.05

Village of Elba - $1,542.34

Village of LeRoy - $8,932.81

Village of Oakfield - $2,661.48

The county has records of these payments since 2011, with a total of $264,130.74, and the totals have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, with a high of 2022’s $636,882.14, which decreased to $562,507.30 in 2023, and that fell again this year.

In other action, the Legislature also approved overtime costs of $100,000 for the Sheriff’s Office to cover a current shortage projected through the year-end. This is due to police services for outside agencies and the need for overtime pay and fringe expenses.

The overtime cost, plus $6,200 in social security tax, $1,450 for Medicare tax and $23,200 retirement expense will have a total budget impact of $130,850.