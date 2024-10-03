German tapped as new Republican election commissioner

Retired Genesee County Treasurer Scott German won’t be idle for long, since being elected as chairman of the county Republican Committee in October 2023, and appointed as Republican election commissioner Wednesday during the Ways & Means Committee meeting.

German was elected to the Republican Committee to fill the role after Richard Siebert opted not to seek re-election, and then was appointed to the election commissioner role due to Siebert’s impending retirement from the position, effective at the end of this year.

“I’m honored to be elected, and I’m looking forward to getting the department compliant with the IRS regulations (for Election Day workers), as they’ve not been compliant for at least five or six years. I’m looking forward to getting that done,” he said, answering a legislator’s question about his goals. “It’s hard to know what my goals would be without actually being in the position because it’s new to me. I do know they’re excited, and I’m excited; even the Democratic side is excited. They’ll continue to run it bipartisan. You wouldn’t know if you’re a Republican or a Democrat talking to individuals when they walk in.”

During a budget session with the county Legislature after the meeting, Manager Matt Landers said that the positions of election commissioners German and Democratic Commissioner Lorie Longhany will be made county employees as of the 2025-26 budget.

He wasn’t certain what their salaries, which will be on a per diem basis, would be, but said that since German has several years accumulated as a former treasurer, he would likely be at Step 16.

"We have a 20-step process for management, and when we hire managers with indirect experience, but still experience, they're given a half year credit for their years of service. So Scott has got like 31 years or 33 years, so he's going to come in at like step 16," Landers said. "So I'm not sure what step Dick was at, Scott's coming at step 16, and then, because the R's and the D's have to get paid identical, Lorie actually moves up a little bit because of that, because we can't pay him more than her. That's just the way the laws and the rules are."

In the department’s annual review, “we wish longtime Commissioner Siebert all the best in his upcoming retirement from the board,” Longhany said. She, German and two deputies will review ideas and collaborations to ensure that “operations are run effectively and all staffing needs are met moving forward,” she said.

Election year 2024 has been busy, with three elections on the calendar, including the presidential primary in April, even though the presidential nominee had already won by the time the New York primary rolled around, she said, presenting the report on behalf of her and Siebert.

That produced a “lackluster” turnout of 6% of each the Democratic and Republican voters showing up to vote. The county was still obligated to conduct nine days of early voting with very low turnouts, she said.

June 25 was next with the State and local Primary, with a Republican Primary race for Congress and a local race in the town of Byron. Turnout was 12% of Republican voters.

As older, more obsolete voting machines were being phased out, the county Board of Elections purchased 19 more Dominion ICE machines and upgraded the election reporting system. New software had been very well received by staff and the IT department and ballot programming for November was completed in just one and a half days versus four to five as in past years, she said.

Perhaps no surprise, elections staff expects a “very robust” turnout this November, of probably 80% of registered voters, “as we do in every presidential year.”

“Our office is very busy preparing for this election. We have also made safety provisions in our front-facing public office with a minor remodel, changing access points, and giving our staff a dedicated and secure entrance, and the public has their dedicated entrance,” she said. “We also have secured extra patrols around our early voting site and our Election Day poll sites through the county manager's office and the sheriff's department. While we are more confident than not that we will not need the extra security, it is prudent that we prepare for any and all scenarios.”

Looking ahead into 2025, it will be a transition year of local elections, which draw lower turnouts. That in turn makes it a “very good time to restructure operations,” the report states.