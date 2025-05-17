Getting 'back to basics' with strong mental health through action during awareness week

Genesee County Legislator Gordon Dibble, left, stands with several members of county mental health service providers and related organizations, including Mental Health, Mental Health Association, Restoration Society, U Connect Care, Recovery Station, GO Health, Independent Living, and Genesee County Suicide Prevention Coalition, after presenting them with a proclamation during Mental Health Awareness Week in legislative chambers.

Photo by Steven Falitico

As part of their ongoing effort to recognize and make some noise about causes that matter, Genesee County legislators presented a proclamation to members of the mental health field during this week's Legislature meeting.

In honor of National Mental Health Awareness Week, Legislator Gordon Dibble read the creed stating that mental health involves "our emotional, psychological and social well-being, therefore it is crucial for the community to acquire knowledge that mental health affects the way we think, feel and act."

The remaining portion of the proclamation states:

WHEREAS, there is stigma associated with mental health and getting help, often associated with weakness. This can be attributed to a misunderstanding regarding mental health, along with generational cultural differences, and WHEREAS, mental health is our wealth, as we are able to forgive and be generous to ourselves in times of struggle. We are able to go “back to basics,” where it’s never too late to start again, and WHEREAS, it is vital to provide comprehensive, coordinated, and effective mental health services for individuals and families at the community level in order to address the needs of our community, and WHEREAS, this year’s theme is “Turn Awareness Into Action” allowing us to share knowledge and information about mental health services available to the community and what to do if mental health wellness becomes a concern, and WHEREAS, Genesee County Mental Health is committed to ensuring that people living with mental health conditions are treated with compassion, respect and understanding and is working to ensure citizens have access to affordable, quality, evidence-based mental health care. Now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, the Genesee County Legislature wishes to acknowledge the outstanding work carried out by mental health professionals throughout Genesee County and hereby declares May 2025 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Genesee County.

There will be a free "stigma-ending" mental health awareness event with service providers, wellness activities, pizza, a ticket with entry for a self-care wellness basket drawing, and shared stories at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 28 at First Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Main St., Batavia.