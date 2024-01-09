Getting organized for a New Year in the city

Taking their oaths of office are, from left, Tammy Schmidt, David Twichell, Derek Geib, Paul Viele, Kathy Briggs and Al McGinnis during City Council's organizational meeting Monday at City Hall.

During City Council's 2024 organizational meeting Monday evening, reelected members Tammy Schmidt, Sixth Ward, left, David Twichell, Second Ward, third from the right, Paul Viele, First Ward, Kathy Briggs, Fifth Ward, and peeking out from behind Briggs, Al McGinnis, Fourth Ward, take their oaths, while newly elected member Derek Geib, center, who ran unopposed for the Third Ward seat, joins his new colleagues in the official swearing-in ceremony by City Clerk/Treasurer Heidi Parker at City Hall.

Briggs nominated Eugene Jankowski Jr. to serve as president again based on his ability to maintain "well-organized" council meetings, and he was duly voted in by the council, which also included members Bob Bialkowski and Rich Richmond.

Viele was voted in for the position of president pro tempore.

Future council meetings have been approved for 7 p.m. on the following dates:

Jan. 22; Feb. 2 and 26; March 11 and 25; April 8 and 22; May 13 and 28; June 10 and 24; July 8; August 12; Sept. 9 and 23; Oct. 15 and 28; Nov. 12 and 25; and Dec. 9.

The group adjourned for two more meetings, several resolutions and a discussion about how to raise more revenue for the city.