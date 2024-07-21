Getting 'Powered' up at the fair

Spectators turned out on a Sunday afternoon to watch some hot Power Wheels action from the stands at Genesee County Fair.

Photo by Nick Serrata

A decent crowd turned out to watch little tykes churn up some dust for the Power Wheels demo at the grandstands Saturday afternoon at the Genesee County Fair.

Some 15 participants skillfully drove their ways down the dirt track in vehicles of red, green, pink and more, all vying for awards that were handed out at the end.

The fair is continuing throughout the day with exhibits, food, and entertainment, including Knight Patrol at 7 p.m. at the yellow entertainment tent. Check out The Batavian's eagle-drawing contest at our booth in the Exhibit Hall all this week or stop by just to say hi and sign up for the newsletter.

Photos by Nick Serrata