GOW CARES meeting and workshop set for July 9

GOW CARES Alliance is hosting its quarterly meeting at 9 a.m., registration at 8:30 a.m., and a workshop that runs 9:30 a.m. to noon, on July 9 at Genesee Community College, 1 College Road, Batavia.

This workshop will define the Safer Choices Spectrum of Care with a

focus on how to help and support individuals with substance use and

mental health challenges to make safer choices in the fields of prevention, treatment and community care settings.

You will learn how to:

Define the Safer Choices Spectrum of Care.

Evaluate and access safer choices and safer choices supports and services that are a good fit for both individuals and the communities in which they live.

Build Coalitions of Care that can support safer choices in prevention, treatment, and community care settings.

Presenter: Dr. Delores Blackwell, LCSW, is a multi-jurisdictional licensed clinical social worker, master addiction counselor, certified trauma professional, certified compassion fatigue professional, and holds multiple certifications.

RSVP by July 3 to: gowcaresquarterly.eventbrite.com