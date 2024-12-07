Gsell honored as leader, volunteer, good neighbor, humanitarian

Batavia resident and recipient of the 39th Health and Humanitarian Award Jay Gsell is flanked by his neighbors, the Patricks, who nominated him for the award, during Friday's award lunch.

Photo by Kara Richenberg

Former Genesee County Manager and longtime volunteer and community advocate Jay Gsell was honored Friday by the Jerome Foundation with the 39th Health and Humanitarian Award.

Among his many involvements have been Batavia Rotary Club, leadership roles in United Way and county government, dedication to United Memorial Medical Center and YMCA, his environmental efforts and as cupcake maker and best neighbor ever.

County Legislative Chairwoman Shelley Stein said that he had the responsibility to “hold us all together, and he did that for a good long time.”

“So thank you for being the girdle of your time, because we all needed it, and sometimes you held us pretty tight, Jay, and we appreciated that very, very much. To the fact that you've shared your family with us, we feel like we are your family of friends here,” Stein said during the awards lunch at Terry Hills in Batavia. “So thank you for that, for the foundations that you have laid in this room with all these organizations and to put the caring into us today. On behalf of the county legislators, those that are here with me today, and for all of the residents, congratulations.”

There were some two pages of accolades that City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. wasn’t going to completely cover, he said, but he did want to say thank you to Gsell for “all that you’ve done in the community.”

Gsell devoted 37 years to the Rotary Club, and was past president leading numerous initiatives, and helped clean up Ellicott Trail, Rotary Park and city streets.

“I do remember seeing you when you worked for the county, walking back and forth to work and walking through our neighborhoods, checking everything out, keeping an eye on things. You spend so much time giving back to your community. I really appreciate that you continue to inspire me and everyone I run into through your leadership, and your dedication to making a difference,” Jankowski said. “I mean, you really do so much for the community, I do want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Gsell’s Washington Avenue neighbors, the Patricks, nominated him for the award, and the family spoke of him fondly, from how he accepted and welcomed them from day one; was understanding of sports equipment in the driveway and hockey pucks through windows; and was an exemplary role model of a good citizen who walked the walk of caring for the earth, people and animals.

“You know, he always is focused and knows what's going on and when he's needed," his neighbor said. "In conclusion, humanitarian efforts are essential for fostering compassion, promoting justice, creating a more equitable world by recognizing individuals such as Jay, who embodies values of integrity, empathy, leadership and not only honor his contributions, but also inspire others. Jay Gsell exemplifies the highest standards of humanitarian service and leadership.

Gsell gave a grateful nod to his wife Ann Marie, "the wind beneath my wings" who has been on a 47-year journey with him across nine different states, ending their nomadic lifestyle for the last 31 years in Batavia.

“It's the longest I've ever lived in the same home, and also the longest place I ever worked in. So that's a testament to what this community is, and how much I feel the commitment to this, it is something that's always given back tenfold by the people in this community and the people that we help,” he said. “It makes a difference, and that's what we're here to do, is make that difference. I am humbled and honored and pleased. Be well, be safe, go out there and keep volunteering. Thank you.”

Photos by Kara Richenberg