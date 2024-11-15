GSO concert features 'Diary of Anne Frank' readings and 'remarkable' hope



When conductor Shade Zajac discovered the piece “From the Diary of Anne Frank” by American composer Michael Tilson Thomas, who was already “a big hero of mine,” he says, he also thought of his sister Gemini, a freelance actor and vocalist who could embrace the emotional importance of the work.

That was during the pandemic, and Gemini lives in Philadelphia, so it took some time for this concert to come together for Genesee Symphony Orchestra.

“I was just struck by what a great piece of music it is. So of course, two years go by and everything worked out that we could do it this season. I think people will have a bit of an idea what the piece might be, just because we know how her story ends, unfortunately, which is tragically. But the remarkable thing about the piece and about her writing, and all of the text comes from her diary, obviously, is that how optimistically and how hopeful she views not only the world, but people,” Zajac said during an interview with The Batavian. “One of the most striking lines is towards the end she writes, I'm paraphrasing here, but deep down, I truly believe that people are good at heart, which is incredible, that this 13-year-old girl hiding in an attic while people are disappearing or being shot or, all this kind of horrible stuff that's going around, that she can still be so optimistic and have such a view of, not just the world, but of people.”

Genesee Symphony Orchestra’s program is to begin at 6:30 p.m. with a pre-concert chat/lecture followed by the concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Stuart Steiner Theatre, Genesee Community College, 1 College Road, Batavia.

Anne Frank was a teenager caught up in the horror of the holocaust, and she began to write in a diary two days after her birthday on June 14, 1942. She documented her life in hiding amid Nazi persecution during the German occupation of the Netherlands. She died in February 1945.

“Even after they were discovered and she was sent away to the camp at first she was still in a good mood. There were other children, there were people that she could be with. It was only right up to the very end. And she talks an awful lot about being in nature, that she wants nothing more than to stick her head out of the window and breathe the air and listen to the birds and all this,” Zajac said. “And it's this love of nature that connects the second half of the program, which is the Beethoven “Pastoral” Symphony, which is all about nature, being in nature, and having nature be a safe haven, having it be a cure for feeling depressed or dejected, or an escape from all the terrible things.”

The first half features the orchestra as a strong backdrop to Gemini’s reading Anne Frank’s words from the diary. There are somber moments accentuated with heavier strings offset with fluttering woodwinds, and long paused notes held to emphasize points throughout the essay.

The program also includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 in F Major “Pastoral,” one of those lengthy classical numbers that is pretty, flowing, and if you close your eyes — possibly conjures visions of someone running about in a field with butterflies or perhaps watching clouds floating overhead.

There’s a connection between Anne Frank and Beethoven, Zajac said, and it’s one of isolation. While Anne’s was forced upon her by being captured, Beethoven’s was self-imposed due to his embarrassment at being deaf and unable to hear and understand most conversations. Throughout both stories, there’s a message about “just finding hope in really terrible times,” he said.

Zajac hopes that the audience can glean some of the overall contemplative essence that while we can celebrate a Thanksgiving in the end, it came with steep cost and some have paid dearly. It’s a heavy program, he said, but a thought-provoking one that features a little food for thought to this concert menu.

Gemini Zajac

This is a third visit to perform with GSO for Gemini (pronounced Gemin-ee), who has her bachelor’s in fine arts from University of Buffalo and performs with Sesame Place in Philadelphia. Similar to her brother, she grew up with creative interests, realizing early on that it was more than a passing whim.

“I just kind of remember one show I was in in high school and I didn’t get the part that I wanted, and I remember being back stage during one of the performances, going ‘it’s not the part that I wanted, but if I’m going to pursue theater, then I have to be ok with getting parts that I don’t want, because that’s part of the lifestyle.’ And it was at that moment where I was like, oh I’m thinking about pursuing my career in theater,” she said. “So it was that moment where it was, I guess, the deciding factor. I’ve always enjoyed doing just kind of anything creative, and that’s just what’s pulled me most.”

When Shade talked to her about doing the Anne Frank piece, he felt confident about it being a role for her, one that she could breathe life into.

She quickly agreed that it was quite an emotional piece.

“Incredibly. I know I talked about it on my little video on Instagram and the Facebook page, how I talked about that a lot of people don't feel safe and seen in this world. And that's a lot of what this piece talks about, in as much as finding the hope," the 26-year-old said. "But it's one of those things that I know lots of people personally who experience those fears and those things throughout the world, just because of who they are and their differences, and it just breaks my heart, that they have to go through things like that and they don't feel safe or welcomed in certain areas. And when I'm reading this piece, it just makes me think how how they're feeling, and how awful it is that they are feeling this, experiencing this.

“But also with that idea that these people that I know, they're still hopeful, they still see the good in people, and they're still fighting for, you know, their place in this world," she said. "And I think that's the part that really gets me, is that no matter what, there always is that hope and that drive to find your place.”

She has been rehearsing with a recording while being out of state, and described the music as having “moments where it gets very beautiful and light, and whimsical.”

“But there's also moments that are very haunting, and that contrast is it keeps the listener very engaged, because it kind of flows one way and then the other from that beauty and that fear,” she said. “It’s a very emotional piece, and I hope that people, they feel that emotion, not necessarily the emotion that I'm feeling on stage, from narrating and from the words, but the feeling of the music and what they take away personally.

“I really hope that people will get that same feeling of, people go through this, they're still going through this, and that's horrible, that people are still going through these kinds of fears and emotions,” she said. “But there’s always that hope, and I think that what people really should take away is that treating people with kindness, respect and equality is so important now more than ever, and to continue to do that.”

Tickets are $17 adults, $12 seniors, and free for students with a student ID, and are available at Mr. Wine & Liquor, GO ART!, YNGodess, The Coffee Press, Holland Land Office Museum, Gillan Grant and at www.geneseesymphony.com.

Photos by Howard Owens.