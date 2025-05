Moana, sweet and friendly missing dog since Tuesday.

Submitted Photo

Moana, a "very friendly" and sweet dog went missing from Main Road on Tuesday and ran toward Angling Road in Corfu. She was last seen at 9 p.m. Wednesday crossing Route 5 near Crosby's.

If you see her, please contact her owner, Katie, at 716-548-0559. She may be skittish.