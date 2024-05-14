Healing circle event offered at Batavia First Presbyterian Wednesday

Batavia First Presbyterian Church is having a LGBTQ healing circle from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday for an “opportunity of storytelling, sharing our truths, and listening to those of others.”

“Be part of a conversation led by trained facilitators as we discover our common humanity, connect with others and find a deeper understanding of the LGBTQ experience,” organizers say.

The event is at 300 E. Main St., Batavia. Light refreshments will be served. To register or for more information, call 585-343-0505.