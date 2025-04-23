Honoring Le Roy HS grad for his support, success with Lifetime Achievement Gala May 18

2023 File Photo of John Bolton at Main St. 56 Theater in Batavia.

Photo by Howard Owens

While it’s nice to memorialize someone after death, a group of Broadway actor John Bolton’s friends and colleagues decided to forego that route and do something while the living can also soak in how much he is appreciated, Jackie McLean says.

That’s why Bolton, a Le Roy High School graduate who has never forgotten his humble roots, is instead being honored — alive and in person — with a Lifetime Achievement Gala next month.

“Millie Tomidy is a community member in Le Roy and one of John’s very best friends from high school, and she also graduated in 1980 with John. She had been talking to retired music teacher Denise Duthe about how she wants to do something for John; he’s had such an impact on the community and in the school itself and the students in the region,” said McLean, Le Roy Central School’s music director. “And it just always felt like we always wait to celebrate people often until after they’ve passed away, and we’re honoring their life, and Millie and Denise are like, why are we waiting?

“We want to celebrate him, and we bounced a bunch of ideas around, and we talked to the school and (Superintendent) Merritt Holly and colleagues, because we wanted to have the school involved,” she said. “And we wanted to do a gala ceremony to just show John how much we appreciate him and how much he’s given back to the community, but also to celebrate all of his achievements.”

The Gala has been set for 3 p.m. May 18 at Le Roy Central High School, 9300 South Street Road, Le Roy. Doors open at 2 p.m., and a Taste of Le Roy Reception is to follow the ceremony. There is no charge, however, donations are welcome at the door.

Other Le Roy faculty, students, residents and alumni have jumped on board, including Laura Williams and Jim Bonacquisti, McLean said. There are to be speeches from a variety of community members “to make John realize how important he is to all of us,” she said.

A committee has been formed and everyone is “throwing our different expertise together,” she said, for the different components of the event, including speakers, performances and some “secret surprises.” There will be a Taste of Le Roy, featuring a dish from several local restaurants for a reception after the ceremony.

Will there be music? Oh yes. “A good amount of music,” she said, with a performance from current students from the musical “because John has so graciously attended our shows over the last few years and shown that support to those kids,” plus “some special shout-outs via videos, and a bio and video about John so that anyone who doesn’t know him can get a taste of why we’re celebrating him.”

So why are they celebrating him?

"For years he has given back to the Le Roy Community as well as the Rochester area," she said. "Working with students, budding actors, and schools, we are all so fortunate to know him."

According to Bolton’s bio, he is best known as a Broadway theater actor, starring on Broadway and nationally in "Anastasia," "Wicked," "Hello, Dolly!," "A Christmas Story: The Musical," "Dames At Sea," "Curtains," "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," "Young Frankenstein" and "Damn Yankees."

He was in the original Broadway productions of "Titanic," "Contact" and "Spamalot," all three of which won the Tony Award for Best Musical. Nominated for Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lortel, Astaire, and Rivera awards, Bolton headlined sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. The world of TV has not ignored him, with appearances in "The Good Wife," "Gossip Girl," "Madam Secretary," "Belles du Jour," "Con Heir," "Boardwalk Empire," and "Where the Vile Things Are."

Perhaps not quite as well known were his roles as a soloist with the NY Philharmonic in 2012, or appearances in the David Letterman Show skits about a singing cowboy, an accountant guarding Oscar ballots, and a crazed Letterman fan.

Similar to the myriad past and present students and community members, McLean has her own story of how Bolton was gracious with his time and earned wisdom while in Buffalo touring with “Hello Dolly.” The Covid pandemic shut his show down, and a day later also shut down Le Roy’s musical.

“However, we were able to do what we called an open dress rehearsal for the Stars of Tomorrow judges, and John didn't know what was happening, nor did any of us, obviously. And he was in Le Roy with a friend, and he said, ‘I really I want to go over to the high school and see these kids. You know, their show is closing,’ and on a night that was kind of the worst for a bunch of teenagers thinking all this work they'd put in for five months and the school year ending with barely being able to open the show,” she said. “And John shows up and gives them this amazing speech and comes into the theater and talks to them about, how this might just be a pause, and how theater will be back. And obviously, he was right. It was a very inspiring speech. It really meant a lot to the students. Several of the students who were part of that cast are actually coming back for this event to share their talents.”

His gesture to offer them some words of comfort “was so kind,” McLean said, and the two have become good friends since. He supported student Evan Williams, a 2023 Stars of Tomorrow winner who went to the Jimmy awards, and was very supportive of McLean, an inspiring teacher award recipient, she said.

Bolton also came to Batavia in 2023 to help support a Main St. 56 Theater fundraiser and to teach a master class for Batavia Players.

“He is a special, special teacher and a good friend,” she said. “He is humble, but look at all the people he’s worked with, the shows he’s been in … the idea of legacy is so important to John, and he has definitely left one.”

RSVPs are requested by May 1 to ensure an accurate count for food.