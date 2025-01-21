Honoring MLK Jr. Day with hands-on service from volunteers, brothers

Louis Pfenninger, sixth grade, left, Xavier Williams, eighth grade, and Jasper Thomas, sixth grade, all of Batavia Middle School, talk about Martin Luther King Jr. Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Batavia.

Monday was an important day, not just because the holiday gave people an extra long weekend and it was in honor of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., but it provided opportunities for Jasper Thomas to bring his research on the fallen hero to life.

A sixth-grader at Batavia Middle School, Jasper prepared a presentation about King, and he and two fellow Brother’s Keepers members read it to a group of women preparing to roll up their sleeves for King as well.

“I thought that he fought for civil rights for everybody, and he had a dream for black and white people to come together,” the student said after his talk early Monday afternoon at First Presbyterian Church in Batavia. “I wanted to do this to share with these people here that skin color does not matter, and I wanted to share my presentation.”

The church hall happened to be a good venue and practice session for Jasper and the two other presenters before they headed off to 400 Towers to conduct a sharing circle and a repeat performance, the group agreed.

There were a dozen of My Brother’s Keeper participants, led by Kristen Gomez and co-group leaders Tom Bringenberg and Daniel Rhodes, dispersed throughout the group of about 30 women at a lunch provided by Batavia’s Original to kick off the next few hours of community service by all.

That effort originated years ago with eight women — seven from Batavia and one in Oakfield — looking for a project, organizer Loren Penman said. After a slow start, they eventually landed on an idea to gather interested volunteers together for some hands-on service to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and demonstrate that adults can spend a day off providing assistance to nonprofits that need it.

“We didn't want to start something brand new. Didn't want a new nonprofit. There's lots of great nonprofits, but we wanted to support all the good that's in, especially Batavia, but Genesee County. And we floundered for a bit, but then found a couple of random small things that we hoped were impactful in very small ways,” Penman said. “And then when we knew that MLK Day was coming up, and heard about what the kids were doing at My Brother's Keeper, that they were kind of a group in search of a project, as we were. So we put together this concept of, let's have an MLK Day of Service.

“And I think it went great. People have enjoyed the camaraderie. We were up at 7:30 making phone calls, ‘What do you think about the weather? Is it too cold? Is it too snowy?”

The deciding factor was when Batavia City Schools’ Extended Day Director Kristen Gomez told Penman that the kids would be heartbroken if they couldn’t attend and participate in the planned activities. It was a go from then on, Penman said.

After all, how can it be too cold for an event when that group — a dozen youth, plus three adults — were willing to walk from the middle school to First Presbyterian, and then over to 400 Towers and back again to the school.

Penman worked with her small church group, which includes the Rev. Roula Alkhouri, who offered the church as a home base for lunch and a location for volunteers to work, to build a list of volunteers for the day.

They were separated into small teams to divide and conquer: there were fundraising tasks of affixing name labels and star decorations at Crossroads House; cleaning out rooms of items for the keep, donate or trash bin at the church; sorting through mounds of clothing donations at My Sister’s Closet; and other varied projects at GO Art!

Jo-Ann Bestine said that often, adults look to kids for providing a day of service.

“And I think this was a good switch here that no, it's a day of service for everyone, not just the kids who have the day off from school. What about us mature people to give back to the day,” she said, seated at a card table making table placards at Crossroads House. “There’s also a big mix of people. I volunteer at a lot of different places, but I'm connected with St. James Church, and this gave me an opportunity to see people who are involved in community service in different churches or different organizations.”

Bev Hoy was also at the table, sticking on tiny numbers to star pins for the nonprofit’s upcoming fundraiser auction. She had been a nurse and is a volunteer at Crossroads, and a member of First Presbyterian, so she had a foot in both camps.

“We formed this group, a bunch of friends got together, and we decided in the end, after talking a lot about where we should, what we should do with this group, we decided to just help the community, just kind of get out there and just help different nonprofit groups,” Hoy said. “And then Loren, I think it was, thought, let's do this on Martin Luther King Day, because … it’s a day of service to honor Martin Luther King. And so that's what we did.”

As someone who does the gardening at the nonprofit comfort home during warmer summer months, Sue Chiddy liked the idea of doing something in January, she said.

“It’s a nice opportunity to do something during the winter months when there are not so many opportunities for volunteering as there are in summer,” she said.

By mid-afternoon, FoodLink and clothing donations had been organized; there were boxes full of completed table and auction accessories and piles of boxes and debris waiting to get tossed into the trash at the church doors.

It was a fortunate collaboration that tied to My Brother’s Keeper, a federally grant-funded program with the objective of building young men with a purpose, co-leader Tom Bringenberg said. He doesn’t want the adults to serve as mentors as much as to have the kids be peer mentors to one another, he said.

How have they been successful in getting young students to give up their free time to participate?

“These kids are always wanting to do something with us. We've been doing this with them. We started last January, and we started with a small group, and it's really expanded. Loren had reached out to me about coming as just a woman to volunteer, and I said, hey, I have this group of young men of purpose, that's what we call them, who would be more than willing to come and volunteer on Martin Luther King Day,” Gomez said. “We're going to go over to 400 towers, and we're going to perform a community building circle with the residents over there. And that's usually how we start our meetings with circles, which allows the kids to open up about feelings and get to know each other, make connections.

“And we want them to make connections in the community as well, which, for the long term, we want them to be invested here in Batavia, be successful and contribute positively, and steer them away from the negative that is so easily a road for these kids to go down,” she said. “So it's been very successful there. The sky’s the limit with this group, and I’m so proud of them.”

Likewise, the eight women who initially floundered have also found success, Penman said.

“We were eight women in search of a project, and we found it today,” she said.

Volunteers for the day and members of My Brother's Keeper watch a presentation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day at First Presbyterian Church in Batavia.

Volunteers help with fundraiser items needed for an upcoming Crossroads House event. Photo by Howard Owens.

Weeding out treasures from trash, volunteers go through storage rooms at First Presbyterian Church as part of a Martin Luther King community service Day.

Volunteers keep busy Monday at YWCA in Batavia.

