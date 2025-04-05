Hundreds gather for Hands Off! protest to express concern, dissatisfaction with Trump administration

By Joanne Beck Apr 5, 2025, 2:52pm There were at least 300 people at the Hands Off! protest Saturday in downtown Batavia -- one of hundreds scheduled across the country -- displaying signs with a variety of causes and concerns, from democracy, social security, education, forests and Medicaid to libraries, LGTBQ, veterans and women's rights, and expressing dissatisfaction with Donald Trump and Elon Musk. There will be more coverage of the protest this weekend in The Batavian.Photo by Howard Owens Protesters lined both sides of Main Street Batavia for two hours early Saturday afternoon, as several passing motorists honked horns while participants periodically chanted "hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go."Photo by Howard Owens. batavia news protest