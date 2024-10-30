Iconic willow tree a little thinner from arborist visit Wednesday

Willow loses a little weight from a trimming Wednesday at Batavia High School on State Street.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Batavia High School’s old faithful willow tree, a longtime staple in the front lawn on State Street, got a trim Wednesday as part of a much-needed and proactive maintenance recommended by arborist company Wyatt Van Buren Tree Service of East Bethany.

Van Buren Tree Service had advised the city school district that the tree had several dead branches, adding too much weight to the trunks, and required some proactive trimming to avoid the risk of future storms irreparably damaging the tree, school officials said.

The Batavian asked why the district opted to use an arborist. Superintendent Jason Smith said that although the district has a buildings and grounds crew, Van Buren was chosen because of his expertise in dealing with trees of this type.

"We selected Wyatt Van Buren Tree Service, based in East Bethany, NY, for this project because they specialize in preservation work for mature trees like this one,” Smith said. “While our buildings and grounds team handles regular maintenance, this project required specialized equipment and expertise that we don't have in-house. The work needed to be handled delicately to protect the iconic tree's health and longevity.”

Did this action have to be approved by the Board of Education, and how much did these services cost?

“The Board of Education was kept informed throughout the process and was supportive, though formal approval wasn't required, as we followed standard purchasing procedures,” Smith said. “The community response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many alumni and families expressing appreciation for our efforts to preserve this iconic tree that means so much to our school community.”

Smith wanted to be clear that the tree trimming company has a certified arborist on staff who assisted with the process to “make sure all the right steps are taken for the correct preservation of the willow tree.”

“The purchase order was not to exceed $4,000, but we expect it to be less as it took less time than anticipated,” he said.

The goal was to proactively maintain the tree and preserve it “for generations of BHS students and staff to come,” officials said. Work was to only last a few days; however, it went much more quickly and was completed by Wednesday afternoon.

Photos by Joanne Beck