 Skip to main content

Know an emergency responder? It's a good time to say thank you

By Joanne Beck
EMS Week
Members of emergency response, including Mercyflight EMS: Janel Koeth and Kyle Enzina; East Pembroke Fire District: Don Newton and Jen Groff; City of Batavia Fire Department: Jeff Whitcombe and Dalton Major; Le Roy Ambulance: Destin Danser; and Genesee County Emergency Management: Tyler Lang; took a few minutes for recognition during EMS Week with the Genesee County Legislature, represented here by Legislator Chad Klotzbach, back row left.
Photo by Steven Falitico

This coming week will be a time to reflect on those first responders that provide vital medical services and lifesaving care 24 hours a day throughout the community, Genesee County legislators say.

The Legislature presented a proclamation Wednesday in advance of Emergency Medical Services Week, May 18 to 24, to thank those service men and women and offer recognition for what they do each day and night, seven days a week.

The proclamation continues:

WHEREAS, access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury, and

WHEREAS, emergency medical services has grown to fill a gap by providing important, out of hospital care, including preventative medicine, follow-up care, and access to telemedicine, and

WHEREAS, the emergency medical services system consists of first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public, and other out of hospital medical care providers, and

WHEREAS, members of emergency medical services teams, whether professional or volunteer, dedicate thousands of hours every year to specialized training and ongoing education to improve lifesaving abilities and skills, and

WHEREAS, it is fitting to acknowledge all contributions and achievements of our community’s Emergency Medical Services providers by celebrating Emergency Medical Services Week. Now, therefore, be it

RESOLVED, in recognition of Emergency Medical Services Week the Genesee County Legislature does hereby acknowledge the EMS Strong theme: ‘We Care’ and encourages the community to show gratitude to our EMS staff for all their hard work and dedication.

Authentically Local