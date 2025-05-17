Know an emergency responder? It's a good time to say thank you

This coming week will be a time to reflect on those first responders that provide vital medical services and lifesaving care 24 hours a day throughout the community, Genesee County legislators say.
The Legislature presented a proclamation Wednesday in advance of Emergency Medical Services Week, May 18 to 24, to thank those service men and women and offer recognition for what they do each day and night, seven days a week.
The proclamation continues:
WHEREAS, access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury, and
WHEREAS, emergency medical services has grown to fill a gap by providing important, out of hospital care, including preventative medicine, follow-up care, and access to telemedicine, and
WHEREAS, the emergency medical services system consists of first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public, and other out of hospital medical care providers, and
WHEREAS, members of emergency medical services teams, whether professional or volunteer, dedicate thousands of hours every year to specialized training and ongoing education to improve lifesaving abilities and skills, and
WHEREAS, it is fitting to acknowledge all contributions and achievements of our community’s Emergency Medical Services providers by celebrating Emergency Medical Services Week. Now, therefore, be it
RESOLVED, in recognition of Emergency Medical Services Week the Genesee County Legislature does hereby acknowledge the EMS Strong theme: ‘We Care’ and encourages the community to show gratitude to our EMS staff for all their hard work and dedication.