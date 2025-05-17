Know an emergency responder? It's a good time to say thank you

Members of emergency response, including Mercyflight EMS: Janel Koeth and Kyle Enzina; East Pembroke Fire District: Don Newton and Jen Groff; City of Batavia Fire Department: Jeff Whitcombe and Dalton Major; Le Roy Ambulance: Destin Danser; and Genesee County Emergency Management: Tyler Lang; took a few minutes for recognition during EMS Week with the Genesee County Legislature, represented here by Legislator Chad Klotzbach, back row left.

Photo by Steven Falitico

This coming week will be a time to reflect on those first responders that provide vital medical services and lifesaving care 24 hours a day throughout the community, Genesee County legislators say.

The Legislature presented a proclamation Wednesday in advance of Emergency Medical Services Week, May 18 to 24, to thank those service men and women and offer recognition for what they do each day and night, seven days a week.

The proclamation continues: