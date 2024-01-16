Lake effect snow warning issued through Thursday

Another lake effect snow warning has come around, to be in effect from 1 p.m. today through 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy lake effect snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows, with the greatest amounts expected across central and northern Erie County. Lake band centered on Ski Country this afternoon, will slowly shift north through southern Erie and Wyoming counties tonight reaching the Buffalo Metro area by early Wednesday morning, where it will remain through the first half of Wednesday night.

Lake band will then shift back south of Buffalo later Wednesday night into Thursday morning, before shifting back north across the Buffalo Metro area Thursday afternoon and weakening. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow, mainly Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Where: Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties.

Impacts: Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero Wednesday night could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.



