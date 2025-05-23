Le Roy High School musical performer named 'Fan Favorite' during Stars of Tomorrow competition

File Photo of Aubrey Puccio of Stafford

Photo by Howard Owens

Le Roy High School senior Aubrey Puccio demonstrated fan appeal during preliminary rounds of competition for Stars of Tomorrow NYC Bound, a Rochester Broadway Theatre League press release states.

The 18-year-old performer was voted a Fan Favorite in event sponsor WROC News 8’s poll conducted in conjunction with the local competition, the release stated.

Puccio was one of 40 finalists chosen out of nearly 300 students to compete for the Rochester area this week, taking the stage at West Herr Auditorium Theatre Thursday as part of the National High School Musical Theater Awards local competition.

Tessa Meyers and Ian Royse, both from Greece Arcadia, were chosen to go on and compete among more than 100 other student performers from across the country. Perhaps better known as the Jimmy Awards, the national high school musical awards are to be presented June 23 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City.