Le Roy landmark restaurant to close citing 'challenges to restaurant industry'

File Photo

A site on the edge of Oatka Creek in Le Roy that has served as a hat factory, bank and law offices, a state senator’s home and most recently the painstakingly revamped Farmer’s Creekside Tavern and Inn will be shutting its doors for good, the owners announced Wednesday.

“After seven wonderful years, we've made the very difficult decision to permanently close the doors of Farmer's Creekside Tavern & Inn. It has been an incredible journey filled with gratitude for the privilege of serving the Le Roy community and surrounding areas,” an online post stated. “This decision was not made lightly and came after much review, thought, and consideration. However, due to challenges currently impacting the restaurant industry and small businesses, we feel it is the right decision.

“We are so grateful for the love and support vou've shared with us throughout this journey - from the initial restoration of the over 200-year-old beautiful building to the landmark it remains today.”

That restoration was a 10-year labor of love after fire destroyed much of the historic building in 2004 and Bill Farmer and his son purchased the property in 2007. The charming stone, multi-level restaurant, with outdoor patio and seasonal igloo dining along the water, opened in July 2017.

“Your trust and loyalty have been the foundation of everything we've built, and we'll forever appreciate the moments we've shared,” the post states. “As we close, we want to give a heartfelt thank you to every guest, supporter, and team member who made these seven years unforgettable. Thank you for being a part of this venture and for your unwavering support.

“Though it's the closure of our much-loved restaurant and inn, the memories will be with us forever.”

Those of you that have gift cards are asked to please contact gm@farmerscreekside.com, and for those of you that have dinner, hotel, or igloo reservations, someone will be reaching out to you directly.