Le Roy market adds four vendors, looking to fill a spot

Photo from Le Roy Farmers Market

As the first-year manager for Le Roy Farmers Market, Andres Manamon is eager to share the bounty with folks looking to shop for anything from fresh produce and scrumptious cookies to honey, pasture-raised meats, flowers, cider, organic breads, desserts and more every weekend.

The market runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays (except during the Oaktka Music Festival) until Oct. 5 at Trigon Park on Main Street, Le Roy.

“On average, 350 to 400 people visit the market,” Manamon said Monday, promoting the addition of four new vendors. “We have live music and food trucks.”

The new vendors are Bubby’s Breads of Attica, with home-baked, assorted organic breads, sweet rolls and “she also makes bear claws and wonderful stuff;" That Little Roadside Stand of Attica, featuring pies made with fresh and local ingredients “that are out of this world;" Wright’s Homestead from Bergen selling eggs and country knickknacks, rice bags and such; and The Painted Pixie from Batavia, serving up a little face-painting entertainment.

He is looking for a fresh produce vendor to fill a spot, so if there are any fruit growers out there thinking it’s too late, good news: Le Roy has space after a vendor pulled out for the Hamburg market.

Originally from Massachusetts, Manamon has taken some time to get to this point in his life and career. He traveled the world as a merchant marine engineer and lived for ten years in Long Beach, Calif.

“A long time ago, my great-grandfather had a farm, and when I was a kid, I visited him in Pennsylvania, where he grew up. And I just enjoyed being on the farm with him,” Manamon said. “And then I was working for a small oil company, I was a marine engineer, merchant marine, I sailed for a little bit. And then I just kind of got sick of it, and I just enjoyed being outside working on the land, as opposed to being shoved in an engine room. Or hopping on a barge and tugboats. It was something that I think in the back of my mind was there, but then one day I just decided, and my wife backed me up.”

With the support of his wife, they packed up and moved to Pavilion, where they own and operate Peas and Harmony Farm. Monday meant cleaning garlic and watching their three children, a 5-year-old girl and two 4-year-old boys, which is a nice outdoorsy change of pace, he said.

He began working at the market four years ago and was given the managerial role when Mary Margaret Ripley stepped away to spend more time with his family after building the market into a successful longtime venue.

Other vendors include Casper’s and Garner’s Farms, which each sell pasture-raised meats; Petals and Flour with home-baked cookies and flower arrangements; Locust Oak Farms Apiaries with honey, honey stix and skin care products; Tree Hugger Hard Cider; Oatka Creek Farm with produce; Carousel Cookies; Yummy’s Ice Cream; Rooted in Joy produce, baked good and cut flowers; Bec’s Bath & Body Boutique; and Manamon’s own farm, with fresh vegetables and fruits.

To contact him for a spot at the market, email leroyfarmersmarket@yahoo.com or call 562-400-0398.