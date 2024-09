Sheila Hollwedel, Joe Bellardo, Elizabeth Stokowski and Val Rosehart present a donation Saturday of $9,050 to Pam Cherry, who represents Mercy Flight, for what has become an annual fundraising event for Lei-Ti Campground.

Photo by Nick Serrata

Lei-Ti Campground came through big this year with a donation of $9,050 for Mercy Flight during its annual fundraiser for a nonprofit group. This year's event included 200 basket raffles, a tour of a Mercy Flight helicopter and sales of hotdogs and sausages.