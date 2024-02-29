Longtime employee honored for 'spirit of collaboration' and dedication

Mary Spaulding receives a proclamation for her more than 40 years with Genesee County from Legislator Marianne Clattenburg Wednesday.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Sometimes all it takes is a retirement to prompt folks to show up at what’s often a sparsely attended county Legislature meeting.

And so was the case when clerk typist Mary Spaulding, a 40-plus year employee at the Job Development Bureau was celebrated for her dedication with a proclamation Wednesday at the Old County Courthouse.

Gensee County Legislator Marianne Clattenburg read the citation as a group of supportive colleagues sat in the audience in the legislative chambers.

WHEREAS, Mary Spaulding has loyally served the County of Genesee for over 40 years and will retire on March 4, 2024, and WHEREAS, on Dec. 12, 1983 Mary began her decades-long employment with Genesee County as a Part-Time Clerk Typist working at the Job Development Bureau, and WHEREAS, Mary was subsequently promoted to the positon of Senior Account Clerk on July 23, 1984, and then Principle Account Clerk on July 1, 1987 serving in those capacities for over 16 years of her career, and WHEREAS, Mary was promoted to the position of Accounting Supervisor on May 13, 1998, and has faithfully discharged the many diverse duties of that position since that date, and WHEREAS, Mary has devoted her career to the Job Development Bureau as well as serving the citizens of our community, and WHEREAS, over the many years of steadfast service to Genesee County, Mary has demonstrated fiscal responsibility, a spirit of collaboration and cooperation, and a willingness to do what it takes to keep the office organized and our valued citizens served. Now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, that the Genesee County Legislature does hereby commend Mary Spaulding for over 40 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Genesee County and be it further RESOLVED, that well-deserved congratulations and sincere thanks are extended to Mary, along with best wishes for a retirement rich in good health and happiness.

After a round of applause and congratulations, she was offered the chance to say a few words and joked that “I’ve always got something to say.”

“Thank you for this honor and allowing me to be part of the Genesee County team. Over 40 years I have met and worked with several wonderful people, not only in Job Development, the Career Center and several Genesee County departments,” Spaulding said. “I plan on spending more time with my family and friends, continue community service work that I do, and also finally do some traveling; I haven't done much since COVID. So once again, thank you for this recognition. I truly appreciate it.”