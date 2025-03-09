Lucky Paws vendor show and basket raffle Saturday at Batavia City Centre

A Lucky Paws Vendor Show & Basket Raffle is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Batavia City Centre in downtown Batavia. This event will feature more than 40 baskets and 65 vendors, with proceeds to benefit Vanessa’s Lasting Legacy Ltd.

There will also be pet photos taken for $10 each from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants are asked to please bring only pet-friendly dogs and cats, as organizers are not responsible for your pets or anything that might happen while on site.

Vanessa’s Lasting Legacy’s mission is to help keep dogs and cats from being separated from their local veterans, people with disabilities, the elderly and homeless.

“We focus on how animals protect our mental health and to keep the animals out of shelters and with their families,” co-organizer Kerry Dudek said.

Receive five free basket raffle tickets with a donation of unopened cat or dog food. Winners for the baskets to be drawn at 3:30 p.m.

Donations are also being accepted for new socks, hats, gloves, or other winter wear by Independent Living of the Genesee Region.