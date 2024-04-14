Making prom dreams come true, one dress at a time: next event is Tuesday

A young lady models one of the several prom dresses brought to the NYS School for the Blind in Batavia by Cass Healy of Main Street Corner Thrifts, Gifts and More as part of a multi-county free prom dresses program.

Submitted Photo

When it comes to high school proms, there are most likely three camps of students: those who are definitely planning to attend, those who have no interest in such an event, and then those who would like to attend but don’t have the money to afford all the trappings of what prom is known for: a lavish, fashionable affair.

Cass Healy, store manager of Main Street Corner Thrifts, Gifts and More for Community Action of Orleans and Genesee, has been working to bridge the gap for that last group so that students can obtain the necessary attire and extras so they can enjoy the spring event as well.

“Last year I had started to hold Prom Events here at the store in which I would allow students to come in and pick out a prom dress free of charge in order to attend prom. I also worked with a few schools that gave us a chance to bring some in to allow the students to look at the dresses. We are having the same event this year, with a few new perks,” Healy said to The Batavian. “At (this year’s) store event, we will be having a couple of hundred dresses, suits, makeup and other accessories out for the students to pick from. We also will have a drawing for free prom tickets — with the help of the Ministry of Concern, which has set out jars for “Pennies for Prom” in local shops — and we will be raffling off gift cards for those who need some help purchasing items to prepare for prom.

There will also be a makeup artist on hand to provide students with tips on how to do their makeup for the big night, she said. This event is not limited to Orleans County residents. It is also open to Genesee County students.

She recently took a bunch of dresses to the School for the Blind in Batavia, providing prom dresses to 18 girls who needed them. Healy said that she is willing to bring dresses to any school district in Genesee County upon request.

Why does she do it?

“One particular girl we had last year was able to get a dress, shoes, accessories, and all her makeup and hair needs taken care of through us. She had informed me that she had won tickets, but due to her family’s financial situation, she did not think that she would be able to go,” Healy said. “She had expressed her appreciation many times and was very excited that she would be able to go and experience this. She had also sent us some photos of her at prom with her friends. Truly one of those ‘this is why I do this’ moments.”

Her event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 131 S. Main St., Albion, and is open to students beyond Orleans County. It will be a fun night with free prom dresses, suits, accessories, and hair and makeup tips.

“I am hoping to reach out to more students this year in any of the surrounding counties. I believe that everyone should be able to experience prom no matter their financial situation,” she said. “So here at Main Street Corner Thrifts, Gifts and More, we are always accepting dresses, suits, shoes, makeup, hair supplies and other accessories for these events. We encourage the community to check their closets for their prom-appropriate attire and bring it by the store to help our youth make these lasting memories.”Cass Healy of Main Street Corner Thrifts, Gifts and More brought to the NYS School for the Blind in Batavia

For more information or to arrange a school event, contact her at chealy@caoginc.org.

Submitted Photos of dresses during the NYS School for the Blind event.