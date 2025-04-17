Memorial parade to 'honor our nation's heroes' set for May 26, participants welcome

File photo Memorial Day Parade 2022 by Howard Owens

May is right around the corner, and that means organizers are preparing — and seeking participants — for the annual Memorial Day parade down Main Street, Batavia.

The city invites you and your organization to participate in the parade, set for a lineup at 8:30 a.m. on May 26 at the East Town Plaza. The event is to begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at approximately 10:30 a.m. at Alva Place downtown.

Parade Chairman Bob Bialkowski said marshals will be on site to assign participants a place in the parade.

“When turning off of Main Street onto Bank Street, all units are to be silent out of respect for a memorial service at the Veterans Monument on Bank Street,” he said. “Your support is greatly appreciated.”

Bialkowski is asking for RSVPs as soon as possible to schedule you on the parade roster. A certificate of insurance or “hold harmless” needs to be returned with the RSVP, he said.

Some reminders about parade protocol:

Throwing candy from vehicles is strictly prohibited.

There will be no political campaigning, such as “vote for” signs, out of respect for the event.

“Our veterans served our country, not political affiliations,” he said.

Send RSVP to Bob Bialkowski, 16 Union St., Batavia, NY, 14020, or email to bbwski@yahoo.com.