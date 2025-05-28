Memorial service Wednesday to remember 'the dedicated and brave police officers'

Eugene Jankowski Jr.

Photo by Joanne Beck

City Council President and retired City Police Lieutenant Eugene Jankowski Jr. read a proclamation during Tuesday’s council meeting as a preview to Wednesday’s memorial police ceremony at who Cemetery on Clinton Street Road (Route 33).

The public is invited to attend the event at 1 p.m., at which time Batavia Police Department officers will place flags on the graves of officers who have died, and to remember those officers in other cemeteries in the area, Jankowski said.

City of Batavia proclamation, WHEREAS the officers of the city of Batavia Police Department are committed to the preservation of life and property, risking their lives to provide protection law and order in serving the cause of justice, and WHEREAS the officers of the city of Batavia Police Department accept the profound responsibility and work to uphold our laws, safeguard our rights and freedoms and serve on the front lines in the fight against crime in an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, and WHEREAS many of the officers dedicated several years serving the residents of the city of Batavia, most serving longer than 20 years their service to the city meant time away from their families and loved ones in order to protect the community that they took an oath to safeguard. And WHEREAS each year, the city of Batavia will recognize the dedicated and brave police officers who have been laid to rest since retiring from the police department by placing Memorial flags at each officer's grave site in remembrance of their service to the city. Now therefore be it RESOLVED that I, City Council president and retired police lieutenant, Eugene Jankowski Jr., on behalf of the City Council of the City of Batavia, do hereby make this proclamation to honor our departed police officers who have retired from the city of Batavia Police Department, who, by their loyal and selfless devotion to their duties, have rendered dedicated service to our community and to declare May 28, 2025 as the city of Batavia Police Department Flag Commemoration Day.

“And I thank the community for their service to the officers, and to the officers for their service to our community,” Jankowski said, to applause from the audience.