Milling work occupies workers along Jefferson Avenue in Batavia.

Photo by Howard Owens

Work crews have been out on the streets for milling, and are expected to be wrapping up by the end of Thursday, according to a prior city announcement.

All motorists have been forewarned that they will experience traffic delays this week between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. for milling operations on any of the following: