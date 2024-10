Lauren Cocilova, a volunteer at Mockingbird Farms in Bergen gives a kiss to Gilbert on Saturday while Annie sniffs to see if there is any feed left in her bucket during an open house event.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Mockingbird Farm Sanctuary drew sunshine and visitors to its third annual fall farm festival Saturday in Byron. The event was a fundraiser to raise awareness about the farm's efforts to provide a safe haven for rescued animals and serve as a financial support for medical expenses and hay to feed the animals into the next cold winter season.

