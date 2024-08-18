More than 600 collective years of experience celebrated at 400 Towers

Seven nonagenarians, including Midge Cotter, 90, Frank Aquino, 92, Eleanor Day, 91, Joan Krause, 90, Hazel Freedom, 91, Julia Scalia, 91, and Betty Vanelli, 91, celebrate their birthdays Saturday at 400 Towers.

Photo by Nick Serrata

A yearly tradition at 400 Towers in Batavia meant the celebration of seven nonagenarians aged 90 or older Saturday at the east side apartment complex.

Midge Cotter, 90, Frank Aquino, 92, Eleanor Day, 91, Joan Krause, 90, Hazel Freedom, 91, Julia Scalia, 91, and Betty Vanelli, 91, enjoyed a lunch of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls, applesauce and a decorated cake.

The lunch was provided by Midge Cotter as her 21st and final celebration served. The meal was served by Deb Smith, Linda Cotter and Shirley Boyd.