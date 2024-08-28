Moving out of the planning board and into the construction phase for new BK

Work has begun on the prep work for demolition of the former Batavia Restaurant Supply at the corner of South Lyon and West Main streets in Batavia to make way for a new Burger King.

Photo by Howard Owens

Barriers have been put up on the corner, and work has begun inside the former Batavia Restaurant Supply building at West Main and South Lyon streets in preparation for the demolition of the Batavia site to make way for a future Burger King.

After several trips between the city and county planning boards in 2022 and 2023, applicant Carrols LLC, represented by Peter Sorgi, was making headway with two variances, one of which included a reduced parking lot size.

The applicant plans to move from its current spot on the north side of West Main Street to 301-305 W. Main St., where having a traffic light at the corner and more space for a bigger drive-through restaurant were mentioned as benefits for building a new location.

Meanwhile, BRS, owned by Nate Charvella and Stacey Schrader, has since moved westward to 4152 W. Main St., Suite 18A, Valu Plaza. Beverly's Flowers & Gifts, owned by Russ Fitzgibbon and adjacent to the restaurant supply company, moved to 228 W. Main St.

An official date for the new Burger King has been a moving target, with spring to fall 2024 as the potential initial construction phase. The Batavian has requested a comment from Sorgi and will provide an update if/when Sorgi responds.