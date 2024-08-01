MVPT Physical Therapy offers large company resources with 'small town focus'

Patrick Privatera of Village Physical Therapy has partnered with New England-based Cypress Health to form MVPT Physical Therapy.

Submitted Photo

In an ever-changing business climate in the medical system, Patrick Privatera has rolled with the times since first establishing Village Physical Therapy in 1998 in Le Roy, opening an office in Wayne County in 2003, acquiring Sports Plus in 2009, moving into a third location in Batavia in 2014, and now, a decade later, making yet another move.

Privatera has partnered with Cypress Health MVPT, which became official this past week. Cypress has acquired his practice, while Privatera focuses more on his primary role as director of injury prevention services.

“That’s been full-time, and then I’ve also been managing three offices and running a business. So basically, two-thirds of my burden has been lifted off my shoulders because I have an organization in Cypress that’s helped us; it’s gonna help us do that. But then I get to focus on something that I’m more interested in clinically. So it’s kind of a win-win in that regard,” he said Wednesday to The Batavian. “In terms of selecting another organization to partner with and succeed us, I really feel like we couldn't have asked for a better fit than MVPT. I feel like we are very much aligned in our values and what we care about, which is just great patient care and being great community partners. I think that there are a lot of places, especially in physical therapy, that are just trying to do more of the same thing. And I think MVPT is really trying to, in every way, get better at doing what we're doing and not just do more of the same, but try and grow and develop as an organization and as individuals.

“I feel like we're very fortunate to create this partnership with an organization like that,” he said. I’m really excited—for our staff, for our patients and for myself.”

Most of his 28-member staff and hours at the Le Roy, Batavia and Wayne County sites have remained the same, except that Le Roy also included a fitness center that is no longer part of the new collaboration. Physical therapy is the primary focus, so Privatera worked with a local company, Ladies First Fitness, to take on many of his senior clients to avoid having any gap in services, he said.

His role will continue as director of injury prevention services, which means that he will examine company employees with a fresh perspective and evaluate their work situations to reduce or eliminate job-related injuries.

Doing that job while operating the business, with all of the pressures that come with it, has made being in business “a lot less fun,” he said, while handing off those detailed responsibilities makes it “a lot more rewarding.”

Cypress Health Partners launched a major expansion in New York State at the beginning of this year, extending its physical therapy services from throughout New England into Upstate New York.

Cypress Health partnered with Sports PT of New York and joined the MVPT Physical Therapy brand. Founder Lynn Steenberg, who was praised for continually demonstrating a commitment to delivering great access to care, fantastic patient experience and incredible clinical outcomes, is the regional director for the network of more than 120 physical therapist-owned and locally operated clinics.

Privatera had leased an office in Webster during the pandemic, and after he decided to let that go, Sports PT took it over, and he met up with Cypress Health Partners. They kept talking for about the next two years, and when it came down to it, “I had an awful lot on my plate,” Privatera said, including the realization of how many practitioners had put much thought into how to open a practice but then didn’t have a great exit, or retirement plan at the other end.

“I’m 51 now, so I'm not at retirement age, but I've watched a lot of people — there are a lot of physical therapists in this area that are probably 10 or 20 years older than me — and I've watched an awful lot of them never contemplate the possibility they wouldn't be doing what they're doing forever, you know. Everybody's got a plan to get into business, but they, a lot of times, people don't have a plan to get out of business and retire and all that kind of thing. And particularly when you're the owner of a practice, that can become difficult. So, I didn't want that to be my story, I didn't want to be in a position where I had to sell or I couldn't carry on,” he said. “And so … I had been trying to create a succession plan, basically what would happen when we were ready to step back. And, you know, I wanted to make sure I had given some thought and planned that so that we could do it on our terms when we were ready. And I think in Cypress, we found an organization that really shares our values, they're very community centered, they're patient care centered.”

Other factors included the cost of doing business, with labor prices going up, competition from larger healthcare systems getting swifter and hungrier—“gobbling up” the available workforce—and revenue from services about half what it used to be 20 years ago when you adjust for inflation, he said.

“The trend is payments are going down, down down, and labor is going up, up, up,” he said. “The payments for PT services in New York State is probably 30% below the the national average across the country. We should, by rights, have no difficulty hiring graduates (with the nearby colleges and universities) … but what’s happening is, as soon as these kids graduate, they get out of New York, they’re leaving because they can go and make, in some cases, twice as much money elsewhere. So it’s really, really hard to attract and retain good, young physical therapists for this area, even though there’s a plethora of academic programs churning them out.”

The upside is being able to still provide three sites — two local sites in Genesee County — with quality, trained staff and similar hours, he said. Not much has changed for the clients, other than a new logo and the removal of the fitness component to the Le Roy facility. That is “a loss for the community,” Privatera said, which is why he worked with the nearby Ladies First to accommodate his clients.

“That was important to us. And I’m trying to hire another therapist at the Batavia site, we’ve gotten really busy, and we’re looking to expand our staff there,” he said, giving a nod to his partner’s core beliefs. “Their mantra here is to basically say, hey, what do we need to do a really great job, and they want to support that. So, all the people behind the scenes that are based in Boston are really trying to help support us do a really great job with with our patients. I'm really excited about the resources that they will bring to our organization and our team. I'm just really excited about what we'll be able to accomplish together.

“I think there's a lot of upsides for this. I can certainly understand, especially in a small community like Le Roy and Batavia, where people would be understandably skeptical of a larger organization coming in,” he said. “But I think that this is a larger organization with a small-town focus. And I don't think people should be concerned in any way. In fact, I think they're really lucky to be able to have a resource like this in their back yard.”

MVPT Physical Therapy has locations at 5 Alva Place, Batavia, 3 West Ave., Le Roy, and 1218 Mayberry Place, Macedon.