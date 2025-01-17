New 24-hour Byrne Dairy proposed for Batavia, on agenda for city planners

A Byrne Dairy & Deli, including a freestanding fuel canopy and four fuel pumps, to be operated 24 hours a day, has been proposed to fill the property at 606-622 E. Main St. in Batavia.

Andrew (Ken) Mistler, property owner of 606-622 and 624 E. Main St., has agreed in writing to a variance since the project is within 500 feet of a public place of assembly, Whole Life Fitness at 624 E. Main St. The project and variance are to be considered during a city Planning and Development meeting next week.

The meeting has been set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

Applicant Christian Brunelle of Sonbyrne Sales Inc. submitted renderings and the proposed project to city planners to remove existing structures, including the former Country Max store, and construct a 4,332-square-foot, one-story convenience store and gas station.