New location for farmers market up and running with assorted offerings downtown

Lori Schwab displays apples for sale in Schwab Farm Market and Bakery booth at the Genesee Country Farmers Market on School Street, between Jackson and Center, in Batavia.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Warm weather, sunny skies and new faces made for a good beginning of a new location of Genesee Country Farmers Market, Manager Rebecca Grela says.

Grela was working the market at its new site in the lot at School and Jackson streets in downtown Batavia Friday.

“And it's a gorgeous day to start the pop-ups in May on Fridays that were allowed by the city. One of our vendors came up with the idea as like a soft opening to get the public used to being in our new location and to work out any kinks before the full season opens on June 7,” Grela said. “I think it's great. We already have new customers that we've not seen before from a few blocks away. They've walked over for lunch this morning, or they said they'll be back for lunch during the different days of the week, we have different food trucks.

“I think we're a little bit closer to Ellicott Street, so we're gonna get some traffic from there,” she said. “I’m very excited about the new location.”

The market has been next to the former JC Penney store at City Centre for years, but that area will likely get more congested with the construction of a new police station at Alva Place and Bank Street and shifting of parking for customers and business employees.

“I think we will lose some foot traffic from the other place. But with the construction and everything going on over there, I think this is also a safer location. And that's not only safer for the vendors, but also for our consumers,” Grela said. “They bring their families or their dogs, and I feel this is a lot safer parking lot than what we had over there. Definitely different traffic.”

She expects to have up to 16 vendors on Fridays once the full market begins in June. And then it will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Right now, it’s 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays through May.

“And we have anywhere between six to eight, maybe nine, vendors on the five Fridays in May,” she said. “But we will have three different food trucks in May as well.”



Photos by Howard Owens