New occupant to move into Valu Plaza this summer

The space left vacant by Valu Home Center for the last 20 months on the city's west side is under construction by its future occupant, Mike Conroy says.

The commercial broker for the property at 4152 W. Main St., Batavia, confirmed Monday that Ashley Home Furniture plans to move into the building at Valu Plaza that was emptied by the longtime hardware store in September 2022.

"Their target date was in June, but some things had to be addressed," Conroy told The Batavian. "It might be July."

Ashley sells room-to-room furnishings and has 37 store locations in New York, according to its website, with sites including Amherst and Henrietta.

Photos by Howard Owens