New waste removal service aims to 'care for people' in Genesee, surrounding counties

Joey Raziano and Bre Downs are ready to haul your garbage, recycling and junk with RRR Waste Removal Services.

Photo by Howard Owens

A Batavia couple wanting to provide a cheaper alternative for garbage services is also living the American dream of becoming entrepreneurs with a future path for their family, they say.

Joey Raziano and Bre Downs have set an ambitious course for themselves while they each are pursuing an educational goal — a nursing degree for her and a commercial driving license certification for him — they are establishing themselves as RRR Waste Removal Services with a seven-day-a-week business.

“It’s a side gig for now,” Downs said. “A goal is that it’s something to pass down to our kids when Joey and I are married … and to be able to help others and to actually give people the life that they want and not have to give money to garbage companies.”

Raziano added that “we actually care for our customers,” and one indication is that they let their customers choose which days they want garbage pickup rather than dictate when it’s going to happen. They also cited low monthly rates compared to their competitors.

They provide everything from a weekly garbage and recycling pickup to a monthly pickup service, a one-time garbage and junk removal, a moving and clean-out service, and bulk pick-ups of items such as couches, beds and stoves, with no extra mileage fees to the regular costs.

Their territory is expansive, covering Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties, the border of Erie County, and they’re considering a portion of Livingston County as well, Downs said.

“A lot of customers are switching from other companies for weekly trash pickup,” she said. “We’re getting calls all the time.”

They can accommodate their current list of 100 customers with a pickup truck and two trailers and are making plans for when and if they will need to expand for a growing clientele. As that happens, they expect to hire more employees, Raziano said.

Downs has applied for an LLC, so the business is a limited liability company.

“And we now have an online contract system instead of paper contracts,” she said.

While the field of nursing may not seem to have much in common with waste removal, there’s s strong connection for Downs, she said. Her mom has been a certified nursing assistant for 28 years, and Downs has watched that type of care and compassion all of her life, she said.

Raziano, 24, emphasized that “we actually care for our customers.”

"We treat customers like a family and not a number," he said.

“We care for other people first,” Downs said, explaining her hectic schedule. “I’m a go-getter. It’s nerve-wracking, but it’s worth it in the end, it’s helping small families in the end.”

They have previously been involved in the business with former partners and have been operating their own company for the last six months. They consider it to be an investment in their future as Downs, 22, prepares to graduate nursing school in September, and they look forward to their wedding in August 2025.

For more information, call the office number at 585-813-4026 or go HERE.