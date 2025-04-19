Nurses Honor Guard to give inaugural ceremony May 12 at UMMC in Batavia

Submitted Photo of local members of the GLOW Nurses Honor Guard during a ceremony.

"Upon the whitewashed walls, a woman’s shadow falls — a woman walketh o’er the darksome floors. A soft, angelic smile, lighteth her face the while, in passing through the dismal corridors."

That line from a Victorian-era poem by Emma Lazarus may not hold completely true to the bustling hospitals of today, but how many patients can probably relate to seeing that soft smile from a helpful nurse? Lazarus penned the poem about Florence Nightingale, a famous British nurse of the 1800s who offered comfort to soldiers during the Crimean War.

She also serves as inspiration for a traditional ceremony conducted by the GLOW Nurses Honor Guard, a local chapter of the New York State Nurses Association.

“It’s been an organization for a really long time; it recognizes nurses who have passed on. Our purpose is simple: to honor our fellow nurses during their funeral or celebration of life,” member Amy Bontrager said to The Batavian. “We’re trying to get more recognition for it, because of all the funerals that I’ve gone to, everyone said, every single time they’ve said, ‘I didn’t realize this was a thing, this is great that you guys do this.’”

The local chapter is planning to honor nurses during National Nurses Week with a brief ceremony at noon, May 12, in front of United Memorial Medical Center, 127 North St., Batavia. This is the first time the ceremony has been held at the hospital. It includes a reading of a Florence Nightingale poem, some audience participation, and the honor guard in traditional nurses' all-white uniforms with blue and red capes, Bontrager said.

“The purpose is to remember those nurses who have previously passed on without having had a Nurses’ Honor Guard ceremony. Anyone who has previously lost a loved one who once served as a nurse — LPN, RN, NP, or the public in general — is welcome to attend,” she said. “To me, it’s important because I have an emotional connection to being a nurse; they do a lot of things no one ever knows about — a gentle touch, a smile, giving hope, the bigger picture that you’re making a difference. It’s very emotional.”

New York State Honor Guard’s vision is to “make sure that when a New York State nurse is coming to the end of life or has passed away, that nurse is not forgotten. Volunteer nurses from all over New York are committed to remembering the careers and commitment of their colleagues,” with a mission to pay tribute to these nurses, including living tributes to those who are approaching end-of-life care.

The organization has grown from one chapter to 24 that cover 59 of the 62 counties in the state, including Genesee. Many funeral homes are aware of this service, Bontrager said, and members hope to continue spreading the word so that nursing friends and families keep it in mind when planning to honor loved ones.

“We stuff it all down, but it’s in there,” Bontrager said of colleagues’ memories, and her own nursing experiences that began in the 1990s. “It’s very moving, just offering support to fellow nurses.”

And now and then there slips A word from out her lips, More sweet and grateful to those listening ears Than the most plaintive tale Of the sad nightingale, Whose name and tenderness this woman bears. Her presence in the room Of agony and gloom, No fretful murmurs, no coarse words profane; For while she standeth there, All words are hushed save prayer; She seems God's angel weeping o'er man's pain. And some of them arise, With eager, tearful eyes, From off their couch to see her passing by. Some, e'en too weak for this, Can only stoop and kiss Her shadow, and fall back content to die. No monument of stone Needs this heroic one — Her name is graven on each noble heart; And in all after years Her praise will be the tears Which at that name from quivering lids will start. And those who live not now, To see the sainted brow, And the angelic smile before it flits for aye, They in the future age Will kiss the storied page Whereon the shadow of her life will lie. Florence Nightingale By Emma Lazarus

For more information about the honor guard, go HERE.