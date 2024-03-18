Oakfield native returns to 'pride of his roots' as medical practitioner

Kevin Beuler

Submitted Photo

As talk of a mass exodus — the droves of youth and others fed up with rural life and lack of opportunities in this area and New York State — has supposedly been draining the local population, there’s been at least a gain of two people recently who wanted to move back in.

Oakfield native Kevin Beuler made a purposeful choice to return to Genesee County from Pennsylvania with his wife, Brooke, as others have left the area for greener pastures.

“I’ve been craving to come back. I came back because of the exodus, but just to give back to the community because of what they put their time into me, all those teachers, all the people you grow up around, they help build you up to who you become,” Beuler said during an interview with The Batavian. “Those are very crucial years for a young person, and to be able to come back to a rural place like Oakfield or Pembroke or Batavia to be able to come to a full circle to become part of the community to give back, and then totally do the same for young ones as I was blessed with an experience with, it’s like taking pride in your roots.”

A 2010 Oakfield-Alabama High School graduate, he went on to University at Buffalo for the pre-medicine track, majoring in mathematics, a favorite subject in school.

“I really loved mathematics in high school, and still do. To be honest, it’s the emotional connection that I would have (with) my two teachers in high school; they were phenomenal. And so because of them being such great teachers I just really love and appreciate math even more,” he said. “But I love the computation. I love plugging and chugging things. I like to be able to balance out equations and it’s just fascinating. I love numbers. I'm a numbers guy.”

Those two teachers are Wendy Bergman and Barb Harkness. They made a difference in his high school years and especially in his pursuit of all things math-related, he said.

When asked how and if that fits with his current career as a physician’s assistant, he believes it’s more about solving puzzles and making the pieces, such as one’s mental condition and a lab report, “fit part of the equation.”

“So you start putting things together, and then it balances out in the equation, then you find out what might be the diagnosis. So I guess it’s similar,” he said.

He then went on to DeSales University in Pennsylvania for his master’s in physician assistant studies, which he completed in 2018. It was there where he met his wife, Brooke, a fellow physician assistant.

It’s that career that has landed Beuler at Oak Orchard Medical in Pembroke. He and his wife moved to Oakfield late this winter. He is passionate about football and most sports, and as a former trumpeter in the high school jazz band, he also enjoys playing and listening to music.

It was while working as a medical scribe for Dr. Kasir Khan at UBMD Internal Medicine in Buffalo in August 2016 that Beuler first realized that he was interested in treating the entire family rather than focusing on one age group.

“I helped prepare his notes, I learned all his medical decision-making and how to just be able to be more than just a doctor taking notes, just to be able to practice great quality medicine, and being able to see all the different ages, all the different crux of a person's health care where you're organizing their endocrinologist, a cardiologist, all the specialties, but the patient keeps coming back to you, I thought that was just a huge inspiration,” he said. “But then he didn't see the kids so I missed the kids. So I realized during school when I did all my rotations that I enjoyed having the pediatrics as well. So to be able to blend and have both instead of just specializing in pediatrics or specializing in adult primary care, I thought family medicine would be the most rewarding.

“My big focus is on education. I love being able to spend time explaining things to patients,” he said. “I feel that professionals sometimes talk at the patient, and I feel it’s very important to talk very clearly. It’s important to their quality of life.”

Common issues that he has seen lately have been stress — “that’s a big one” — and the consequences of long-term smoking, not being able to strike a work-life balance, chronic use of pain medications “is a huge problem that we face,” and “the rise of diabetes and food that we’re eating,” he said.

Do people ever question your being a physician assistant versus a medical doctor?

Beuler doesn’t mind the question, he said.

“It's definitely always out there. There will always be that bias. And there's nothing wrong with that. I will never look down upon someone who has that bias. I feel like it's almost naturally ingrained in our culture,” he said. “But I also invite the challenge; it kind of helps push me during learning to try to learn as much as I could so that if a person saw me, they wouldn't know the difference or care about the difference of the degree.”

Beuler speaks conversational Spanish in addition to English. He is accepting new patients and works under the supervision of Dr. Mary Obear. He is also interested in managing chronic conditions, diagnosing acute medical issues, women’s health, and orthopedics.

He is passionate about creating a positive, judgment-free environment and providing high-quality care that focuses on educating and empowering all patients.

“I think I put a lot of pride in trying to really reflect that, even though I might not be a doctor, mid-levels, like NPs and PAs, you can definitely find a provider that you can connect with that has the knowledge to be able to to help you through any kind of a medical crisis or link you to the right people to help improve your health,” he said. “And at the same time, on the other side, knowing your limitations, that's why we work alongside doctors to help ensure that we are providing evidence-based medicine, ensuring that we're doing the best for the patient, and treating the patient and not just numbers or pushing medicines. It's very important to stress that collaborating with physicians is a very important part of the job.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 585-599-6446.