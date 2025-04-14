Pembroke's K Kids do a sweet job at fundraising for Crossroads House

Pembroke Intermediate K Kids show off their certificates and candy bars as recognition for their stellar fundraiser of selling 2,950 chocolate suckers for Crossroads House. Teacher Jessica Phelps is back row third from left, and Crossroads representative Joanne Patri is back row far right.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Fayth Rose eagerly volunteered to talk about being in K Kids, an offshoot of Kiwanis Club, during a recent get-together with Joanne Patri of Crossroads House.

Fayth is one of 26 “kids” in the junior club at Pembroke Intermediate, and they collectively raised $2,950 for Crossroads by selling 2,950 $1 chocolate Oliver’s suckers. Her first year in the club, 10-year-old Fayth joined “so I could help the community,” she said.

“I think it’s a very good thing to do,” she said, admitting to being somewhere in the middle of shy and outgoing as a salesperson. She did learn more about Crossroads House along the way, she said, a nonprofit comfort home based in Batavia for those with a terminal illness.

Her favorite project so far has been the Halloween Trunk or Treat, handing out candy to dressed up ghosts and goblins and such, and also enjoyed this recent chocolate sucker sale. Fayth has no plans to leave the club any time soon, she said.

“Because the longer I’m in the club, the longer I can help people out and just carry them on and cheer them up,” she said.

As a representative for Crossroads, Patri said the group has continued to outperform itself each year.

“They've done a fantastic job for many years. They started out with less than 600 suckers, and they're now up almost to 3,000,” she said, with an armful of recognition certificates and chocolate bars for the kids. “We greatly appreciate what they do for us. (The money will go) toward the functions of the house. It’s kids doing something positive.”

Teacher Jessica Phelps is the K Kids adviser this year, and one of her goals has been to instill a sense of ownership and confidence by having them serve in leadership roles including president and vice president, she said, and charging them with the responsibility to get tasks done.

“So we're building on leadership, and then also Kiwanis kids is about the community, to bring everyone into the community and doing community service. So just making the kids, showing students that they are role models and leaders and being able to go out and be part of the community,” Phelps said. “We went over to Homeslice and we sold chocolate suckers over there one night when the teachers were making pizzas. So being part of the community, lifting people up and showing everyone that we bring people together, and praising them, no matter where you come from or what you do.”

The K Kids were responsible for sales involving the entire school — with flyers going home, sign-up sheets for those interested in buying and/or selling, and assignments of counting and double counting to ensure there were no miscalculations in what was going out or coming in, delivering the product, learning about the cause from their teacher and talking about how the money raised will help to support it, Phelps said.

And what did they get out of the experience?

“They get out of it pride for helping the community, they get out of it pride for themselves, taking that role in being a leader and feeling good about themselves. The success of being able to do something for the community and for Crossroads, bringing the money back and seeing how much each year it grows, and some of these kids have been in this club since they were in third grade,” she said. “Now it's only fifth and sixth grade, but these kids have been in since we changed it, because it was just easier, because there's 26 students in it now. So just being able to give back and help the less fortunate, help people out there.”

Leah DiPalma and Silas Stock were pleased with their individual results of having sold at least 500 suckers each. Leah, 12, doubled up with her mom and sold a lot at the family diner where her mom works. She thought maybe they had hit the 200 mark, and after continuing to get bags of 25 and 50 each week to sell, Leah finally added it up. “I was surprised,” she said. She’s not at all ambiguous about her club.

“I love K kids. I just feel I like helping people, and when I get that opportunity, I'm just gonna jump right on it,” she said. “I’ve been doing K kids, helping out with it since probably two years before I actually could in third or fourth grade, because I would help at the car show with the bounce house. So I've been helping for a while.”

Many of the kids have also been arriving at school at an unusual time to help prepare for the upcoming Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt on April 19, Phelps said. It has been a sight to behold.

“The kids getting up early in the morning, coming in at 7:15 to 7:30, taking 45 minutes, stuffing the eggs, and just to see that joy on their face being able to do that. I give them directions, they organize it, they put them in bags, they're making the labels,” she said. “And just to see them start to organize and be able to do it without me — seeing them grow, growing on their own, and supporting one another. They want to be here. They want to be part of the community and helping with the community service around here. So it's a huge community service.”

Fayth Rose, 10, shows her certificate for participating in the Crossroads House fundraiser.

Photo by Joanne Beck