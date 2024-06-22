Popular Christian speaker to visit Cornerstone four days beginning Sunday

A huge tent is ready for the visit from Christian speaker Mario Murillo, who will be at Cornerstone Church Sunday through Wednesday in Batavia. Photo by Howard Owens.

Although Cornerstone Church has been a source of controversy for at least one prior event on its expansive 20-acre grounds, there's no denying its ability to host popular speakers, including this weekend's outspoken Christian leader Mario Murillo, expected to bring in thousands of attendees for each of four nights beginning Sunday.

Cornerstone Church "will transform into a powerhouse of hope and healing," organizers say, "be there as miracles unfold, lives are touched, and hearts find renewal."

The tent has been set up at 8020 Bank Street Road, Batavia for Murillo's visits, which are to include a message of hope and healing each night from Sunday through Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m., Pastor Paul Doyle said.

"There is no cost. Come as you are. General seating. Plenty of parking. We're expecting big crowds," Doyle said Friday. "People are coming from all over New York State and outside states as well, so come early if you can."

Doyle said that when Murillo came to the Batavia church in August 2021, he drew 4,000 people each night. His claim to fame is his humble birth as a Christian with the courage to give church a try.

“Someone dared me to go to church because I had been outspoken against the Christian faith,” Murillo said. “They said if I was going to bash it, I should at least consider it. So I went, and while I was there, there was a visiting team from New York City who were former heroin addicts and gang members.

They gave their stories and it really affected me. I realized I was called to be a Christian minister.”



According to his bio, Murillo rose from poverty in the Mission District of San Francisco. After being revolutionized by Christ, he felt a call to the University of California at Berkeley. Sharing his faith on this riot-torn campus seemed beyond impossible. His attempts to communicate were repeatedly rejected, which led him to pray a prayer that would define the rest of his life.

“If you called me to this campus, you must help me.” The help arrived in stages. It began with words— a way of saying things that were different than audiences were accustomed to — that seemed to tumble out of his mouth. A small group of students quickly grew to a regular crowd of hundreds.

Then, something else happened: students began to report healings. They would testify that in the name of Jesus, their sickness had vanished. Murillo quickly understood that any report of healing should be verified by doctors. He also steadfastly maintained that the Gospel must remain his central theme. Miracles must be regarded as byproducts of preaching the Word of God, he said. At this point, thousands began to attend his rallies.

His international ministry was launched after a four-day conference in San Jose, Calif., which was extended for six months, with a total attendance of nearly 250,000 people.

Since then, Mario’s voice has been heard by millions around the world, bringing a message that zeroes in on society's hurts. His material states that he presents Christ "clearly, intelligently and openly declares the power of Jesus to totally transform a life." He offers an invitation for anyone interested to "come and see. Christ has the power to end addiction, racism, violence and disease."



“I have a profound belief in the power of God in the modern era because I have seen it at work,” Murillo said. “But the power of God has been counterfeited, commercialized and misappropriated. And the problem is that once that happens, then we’re maligned.”

Cornerstone hosted the ReAwaken America Tour in 2022, much to some protesters' dismay, and brought General Mike Flynn to the campus earlier this year.



For more information about Maurillo's visit, go HERE and click on EVENTS.