Primaries likely for Genesee County Legislature, no endorsements for incumbent chair

It seems likely there will be primaries in Genesee County’s future, with no endorsements for two candidates in each of the county Legislature’s District 5 and 9, County Republican Committee Chairman Scott German says.

“There were people that were adamant for Kathy or Bob, but they didn’t get 60% of the vote,” German said Wednesday of City Council members Kathy Briggs and Bob Bialkowski, who are vying for District 9.

Gary Maha has opted not to run for re-election, so there will not be an incumbent in the race for District 9. Briggs and Bialkowski will have to petition for signatures to get onto the ballot.

“I’m sure they will each have people that will help them pass,” German said.

It’s a similar scenario for the two candidates for District 5, although incumbent Rochelle “Shelley” Stein has said she will run for re-election. A longtime member of the legislature for the last 14 years, Stein was not endorsed by the Le Roy Republican, the county Conservative or the county Republican committees.

“I know that people in Le Roy are just not happy,” German said.

The Le Roy Republican Committee has not yet endorsed, and county Conservative Committee has endorsed newcomer Dr. George Vito, a podiatrist from Le Roy for District 5.

After three votes, neither Stein nor Vito “achieved 60%,” German said of the County Republican Committee vote. They will also have to petition for signatures to get onto the ballot. German estimated they would need about 90 names.

The county Republican Committee did endorse this week District Attorney Kevin Finnell, Chad Klotzbach for District 1, Gordon Dibble for District 3, and John Deleo for District 7.

There is also likely to be a primary this June in the town of Byron along with the two districts, German said.

A phone call made to Le Roy Republican Committee Chairman Andrew Lathan early Wednesday evening for comment was not returned.

The following requests were also given unanimous approval during the county Republican meeting, according to a news release: