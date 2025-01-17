Progress continues for Genesee County warming center, community partners sought to join effort

November 2024 File Photo of the first meeting for a prospective Genesee County Warming Center led by Oak Orchard Health and First Presbyterian Church.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Interested folks filled the meeting room at First Presbyterian Church in mid-November 2024 to hear ideas and issues about the potential need for a warming center in Genesee County. Attendees were encouraged to sign up and indicate their interest in taking part as active participants in the mission led by Oak Orchard Health and church staff.

At that initial meeting, there was “a heartening display of community spirit to gather input on establishing a warming center,” the Rev. Roula Alkhouri of First Presbyterian says.

The meeting was to gauge interest, and about 50 people from several organizations and nonprofits attended, including Community Action of Orleans Genesee, Genesee County Mental Health, Department of Social Services and Sheriff’s Office, City of Batavia Police, Genesee ACE, St. James Episcopal Church, United Methodist Church, Community Services Board, and Crossroads House.

That first objective was a “resounding success,” Alkhouri said, as the gathering brought together concerned citizens and stakeholders. They, in turn, formed a dedicated steering committee that focused on five key areas to ensure a county warming center’s success, she said.

What is a warming center?

This center is to be set up as an evening and overnight safe space for people in need of shelter from the cold on days when the temperature falls below 32-degrees. Organizers also want to provide an opportunity for this space to be a place of connection with helpful resources.

The steering committee established five subcommittees, each tasked with a specific focus:

Funding: This subcommittee is responsible for identifying community donors, securing grants, and exploring other funding sources. They will also handle budgeting for the project. Space: This team is working on identifying an appropriate space for the center, ensuring all regulatory and compliance requirements are met, and setting up the space. Staffing: This subcommittee is creating a comprehensive staffing plan, including recruiting, hiring, and onboarding staff. Community Resources: This group is identifying community partners, resources, supplies, and establishing Code Blue protocols. Marketing: This team is focused on raising community awareness, communication, and education about the Warming Center.

“We are excited to begin this effort with the invaluable experience and planning resources of Oak Orchard Health,” Alkhouri said to The Batavian. “However, we are still looking for more community partners to join this initiative. If you are interested in joining any of these teams, please email me directly at roulaalkhouri@fpcbatavia.org or call me at the church office at 585-343-0505.

“Together, we can make a significant impact and provide a warm, safe space for those in need during the cold months,” she said. “Your support and involvement are crucial to the success of this project.”