Proposed consolidation of IDAs would take away local control, county legislators say

A state bill in the early phases of the Senate and Assembly committees that would lump Genesee County’s industrial development agency into a Finger Lakes regional agency of nine counties would not serve the best interests of this county’s residents and economic initiatives, Legislator Marianne Clattenburg says.

The county Legislature is slated to approve a resolution opposing Senate Bill S4545 and Assembly Bill A3069 to amend general municipal law to do just that: force Genesee County’s IDA to consolidate into the larger agency along with Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties.

“The resolution opposes IDA consolidation because we believe it would result in a loss of control over the operations and priorities of our existing entity. We do work together regionally with our Regional Economic Development Council. Regional priority projects are promoted with the goal of seeing the entire region grow economically,” Clattenburg said. “That is entirely different than having local control taken away from the legislature that creates and funds its economic development agency. We decide the funding level of the agency, and we appoint the members of the board. These are local residents who are committed to the betterment of our county and know our communities. We believe that taking this away is a violation of our ability to control what development happens in Genesee County.

“It is the essence of Home Rule,” she said. “We are happy to continue to work with partners to continue to bring jobs to our county, but we are opposed to any changes in our current model.”

The Ways & Means Committee agreed this week to pass the resolution onto the full Legislature for a vote on Wednesday.

The bill still has to be passed by both the Assembly and Senate and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The resolution continues to state that there is “very limited justification for this legislation by mentioning only concerns regarding IDA applicants ‘shopping around’ amongst IDA’s with overlapping jurisdiction to attempt to obtain the ‘best deal’ and, WHEREAS, local IDA members have vested interests in the communities in which they live and are far more knowledgeable of the local economic development priorities as comparted to a 15-member regional agency spanning counties, and WHEREAS, many of these 15 appointed members of the regional agency could not be expected to be familiar with Genesee County and the communities served by our existing local IDA, and WHEREAS, accountability for actions taken by industrial development agencies should be vested in individuals who live and work in affected communities and understand the local economic development landscape, and WHEREAS, the Genesee County Legislature agrees with the Genesee County IDA that keeping local decision making on important economic development priorities is imperative and a pillar of local government control accountable to its residents.

“Now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, that the Genesee County Legislature hereby opposes Senate Bill S4545 and Assembly Bill 3069 that attempt to consolidate all 109 local Industrial Development Agencies into ten Regional Industrial Development Agencies, and be it further RESOLVED, that the Clerk of the Legislature will send certified copies electronically of this resolution to Governor Kathy Hochul,” and the other involved government leaders, including Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Stephen Hawley, and any other person or organization deemed necessary.