Protest downtown for 'rights of the marginalized' draws small gathering

About 40 people brave thunder and rain early Saturday afternoon to display their causes during a protest in downtown Batavia.

Photo by Joanne Beck

About 40 people braved the thunder and raindrops early Saturday afternoon to take a stand for various humanity issues along downtown Main Street.

Organized again by Sarah Wolcott, who first rallied for a Hands Off! Protest in April as part of a national event, this gathering came together more quickly with less publicity, she said.

Sarah Wolcott

Photo by Joanne Beck

“This has been in the works for about two weeks. This was through the women’s march. So the main protest is women’s rights and rights of the marginalized, so Black Lives Matter, immigration rights, due process, or lack thereof,” Wolcott said just outside of City Hall. “I’m here rain or shine, whoever wants to be here with me. I didn’t expect a huge April 5 turnout or anything like that.”



The April 5 protest drew an estimated 300 people that formed two lines, one on each side of Main Street near City Hall. The focus of that event was more broad, ranging from education and social security to healthcare and anti-Donald Trump and anti-Elon Musk sentiments.