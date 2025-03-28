Public Health Week a timely reminder to focus on well-being in spring

Genesee County Legislator Gregg Torrey presents a proclamation Wednesday for National Public Health Week to Public Health Director Paul Pettit during the county Legislature's meeting at the Old County Courthouse chambers.

Photo by Steven Falitico

With a theme of "It Starts Here," this year's recognition of National Public Health Week placed emphasis on the importance of "making a difference in our homes, communities, and state."

Genesee County legislators took a few moments during their Legislature meeting Wednesday to underscore that importance with a proclamation for the contributions of public health professionals and highlight important health issues that impact local communities.

Legislator Gregg Torrey read the citation for the upcoming week in April, which stated in part: