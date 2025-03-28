Public Health Week a timely reminder to focus on well-being in spring

With a theme of "It Starts Here," this year's recognition of National Public Health Week placed emphasis on the importance of "making a difference in our homes, communities, and state."
Genesee County legislators took a few moments during their Legislature meeting Wednesday to underscore that importance with a proclamation for the contributions of public health professionals and highlight important health issues that impact local communities.
Legislator Gregg Torrey read the citation for the upcoming week in April, which stated in part:
WHEREAS, public health initiatives, including chronic disease prevention, communicable disease prevention, environmental health, health education, emergency preparedness, and efforts to address health disparities, play a crucial role in improving quality of life; and
WHEREAS, National Public Health Week provides an opportunity for residents to learn about key public health concerns and success stories that are essential to building a healthy community. These efforts include immunization programs, nutrition education, maternal and child health programs, safe housing initiatives through the Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, mental health promotion, substance use prevention, disease surveillance, rabies prevention through vaccination clinics, smoking and vaping education, and strengthening community resilience through emergency preparedness; and
WHEREAS, collaboration between government agencies, healthcare providers, community organizations, businesses, and individuals is essential to addressing public health challenges and building a healthier future for all; and
WHEREAS, the residents of Genesee County recognize the essential role public health plays in their everyday lives, and we commend the dedication of public health professionals, first responders, and community partners who work to protect and promote the well-being of all.
Now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, that the Genesee County Legislature hereby proclaims April 7-13, 2025, as Public Health Week in Genesee County and encourages all residents to participate in activities that promote health and wellness in our community.