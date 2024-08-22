Public hearing to determine if 'eyesore' should come down in Byron

Photo by Howard Owens

A dilapidated wreck of a building that’s riddled with dangerous features, including broken windows, rodents and insects, and is in your neighborhood, would ordinarily be cause for nightmares except for one thing, Anthony Nicolucci says.

He barely gets any sleep.

“This is not something that has just come up. This has been a safety issue for a long time. I sleep with one eye open, worried about this building being burned. It’s infested, there are massive beehives, there are broken windows, and there’s the abandonment of four years plus. It’s a real concern,” Nicolucci told Byron Town Board during its recent meeting. “I’m hoping that we get to a level of paying taxes again; it’s three years in arrears. It’s an eyesore; it’s a safety measure. I’m glad that they’re going to take it up (Thursday). Just take a drive by … we take pride in our property.”

He’s also concerned with how the nearby property, formerly known as the Grange at 6538 Byron Holley Road (Route 237), will affect his and others’ property values.

Town Supervisor Candace Hensel said she understood his concerns, especially how the rickety structure, tucked into overflowing weeds and foliage, affects neighboring homes.

“My first listing as a real estate agent was the house across the street, and when we’d have open houses, I’d go and shut the curtain whenever they’d walk into the house,” she said.

Code Inspector Melissa Lerlan reviewed an inspection report on the property, which will be further discussed during a public hearing at 5 p.m. Thursday at Byron Town Hall, 7028 Byron Holley Road. The hearing concerns the repair or demolition and removal of the site, which is considered to be an “unsafe building.”

The property is owned by Christine Roberts and is assessed at $20,000, according to Genesee County online assessment records. At 2,080 square feet, it is listed as a two-floor family residence in “poor” condition.

This property has been discussed during previous town board meetings. Nicolucci also spoke on behalf of a couple of neighbors that he referred to during his comments.