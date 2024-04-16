Rainbow Resilience to bring mental health, suicide insights to the stage

GLOW Out! Executive Director Sara Vacin in her office at First Presbyterian Church in Batavia.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Sara Vacin is pretty stoked about this year’s GLOW Out! event, which will not only draw upon her prior theater background but has garnered the attention of the New York State Legislature, which awarded the nonprofit a mental health grant as one of about only five local recipients, she says.

The funding comes from a little box about funding mental health efforts that folks can voluntarily check when filing their tax returns. Initiated in 2016, this campaign has raised more than $100,000, which is doled out to programs based on an application that must be submitted for review and approval.

“So it's a real honor; it gets a lot of attention through the legislature because they're kind of a part of the funding and the whole process. But it is managed through the New York State Office of Mental Health. And I've been working with a person on their anti-stigma team for about a year now, preparing everything, which includes research, which is exciting,” Vacin said at her Batavia office as GLOW Out! executive director. “And a big part of the stigma program is measuring an impact. So everyone who comes through the theater eventually will have a pre and post-survey, and everyone going through the conference will also kind of get a pre-conference screening on stigma, you know, their beliefs, mental health stigma, would you get help? Wouldn't you get help? If you see people as being disabled, unworthy of opportunities, or you just get that it's another aspect of health, another part of us that we need to attend to.”

The grant will be used for GLOW OUT’s Rainbow Resilience Youth Conference. Free for attendees, it will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Genesee Community College, 1 College Road, Batavia.

“The conference is geared towards suicide prevention. It is for middle and high school students. And we explicitly intentionally reached out to the gender and sexuality alliances, the clubs in the various middle and high schools. We might see some schools or some people from out of the GLOW region, but we have I think seven schools at this point coming, and we have some individuals coming as well,” she said. “So if anyone wants to, they're welcome to come as individuals, come with their parents, come with some friends. Because we have kids who come to our drop-in center here, their middle school isn't going but we're all really well connected. So I reached out to their parents, and they're very excited to take them there.”

There are several workshops lined up, including:

Responding to suicide risk factors and warning signs

Understanding and overcoming mental health stigmas

Dealing with difficult family members

Knowing your rights and advocating for change

Beloved Arise: faith-based youth organization

Life on the stage with Roger Rosen

Self-care sessions also include topics of art, yoga, exploring spirituality, connecting with nature, journaling, healthy eating and mindfulness in motion.

Keynote speaker Ashton Daley, who serves as the youth/young adult recovery program director for Youth Voices Matter, is a “firm believer in serving his community, and in doing so has volunteered extensively through multiple recovery programs and currently as a youth mentor for trans-identifying young people in the Capital Region,” his bio states.

"And I think that's a part of the appeal because he gets our students. He'll be talking about his experiences; he's transgender, and he's from a rural area," she said. "He's now a social worker, and he serves on some pretty important committees for New York State. And he overcame some suicidal ideations and some substance use issues as well. So he can be quite the inspiration on many points to our youth.

The day is to also include a panel discussion featuring “LGBTQ inspirations” with:

Genesee County Mental Health Director Lynda Battaglia (she/her)

GLOW Out! Communications Director Lauren Berger (she/they)

Medina Village Trustee Jess Marciano (she/her)

Roger Rosen, actor and educator (he/him)

Ashton Daley (he/him)

And this is the starting point of the theater project, she said, and where her bachelors in theater will come in handy.

“After the keynote, I will be working with all of them at one point in the day or another, to do a workshop specific on anti-stigma, mental health stigma, that needed to get help, and also using theater. What's really neat is we learned so much through COVID about stigma and distance and how personal distance is a good way to measure how comfortable people are around each other. So theater games, where people get up on their feet, and move around, and I kind of lead them in a way that they get out of their heads. And then they kind of get led in a process to maybe feel some of this, rather than try to get it intellectually, they can get that part later," she said. "So it's a kind of deeper way to learn about stigma. And from there, we're taking Ashton's inspiration and asking them to help us with different scenarios that they see or they've experienced, as far as leading mental health support or issues with suicide. And after the conference, we're going to work together with this troupe and with all of my LGBTQ youth in the GLOW region, to take those scenarios and create them into scenes. And so the conference is the starting point, Ashton is the inspiration, but then the workshops lead to the creation of the scenes.

“We’ll be auditioning in all four counties for the troupe. It's an LGBTQ youth troupe. We're looking at individuals 14 to 18 years old. There's a four-night acting intensive in August, all paid for. It’s like a camp and acting intensive that we’re taking them to.”

Auditions will be in May, and the cast will be announced during PRIDE events in June, she said. The theater project then culminates in September and October with performances for the public, including Ashton Daley so that he can see what resulted in this beginning phase, Vacin said.

“And we're hoping that there's some deeper education that comes from it. So the cool part about the creation cycle and this LGBTQ theater troupe is that once it's done, we will be self-sustaining. You know, grant money ends but we'll have this troupe. And we'll have this really neat mechanism to help train people. And to help understand what it feels like being young and LGBTQ," she said. "One of my challenges has always been supporting parents. We have PFLAG, which is a group specifically to help parents and families. And most people reach out soon after their kids come out. And we just can't get the parents here. But you get your kid on stage, and you'll be in the front row. So we're hoping that this will work to educate the whole community in a really creative way."

To register for the conference, go HERE