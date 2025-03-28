Recognizing the awesomeness of women during March: Women's History Month



American women of every race, social stratum and ethnic background have made historic contributions to the growth and strength of our nation in countless recorded and unrecorded ways.

And so begins the proclamation that Genesee County's Legislature presented to a group of county women leaders Wednesday as symbolic support and awareness of the contributions made by women to society over the years.

The proclamation continues:

WHEREAS, American women have played and continue to play a critical economic, cultural, and social role in every sphere of the life of the Nation by constituting a significant portion of the labor force working inside and outside of the home, and

WHEREAS, American women were particularly important in the establishment of early charitable, humanitarian, and cultural institutions in our Nation, and

WHEREAS, American women have been leaders, not only in securing their own rights of suffrage and equal opportunity, but also in the abolitionist movement, the emancipation movement, the industrial labor movement, the civil rights movement, and especially the peace movement, which creates a fairer and just society for all, and

WHEREAS, each department within Genesee County includes influential women whose dedication, expertise, and leadership continue to strengthen and empower women by, demonstrating resilience, innovation, and commitment to excellence across all sectors.

Now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, that the Genesee County Legislature resoundingly embraces Women’s History Month. Their continuous contributions made to Genesee County captures the spirit of women’s determination and clear, forward thinking by demonstrating creativity, courage and forging career paths for women of all levels of society.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the Genesee County Legislature proclaims March 2025 as “Women’s History Month”. A month to take notice and appreciate the hard work women have done, and continue to do.